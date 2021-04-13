Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 13, 2021, 06:10:29 PM
Author Topic: See SmoggyRainbow is in the Gazette again  (Read 90 times)
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 728


« on: Today at 04:56:15 PM »
Although he's one strange fucker and may or may not be a nonce, it can't be right to take 3 years to get the case to court
John Theone
Posts: 375



« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:42:55 PM »
Where's the fucking link then?

Do you expect me to do all my own searching and shit?

 
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 410



« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:45:41 PM »
Who the hell be Smoggy rainbow?
El Capitan
Posts: 45 195


« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:46:12 PM »
Who tf is SmoggyRainbow?



Coulbs on Red Roar said that pic was a FMTTM poster called Harry Vegas?  :pd:
John Theone
Posts: 375



« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:48:36 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 05:45:41 PM
Who the hell be Smoggy rainbow?

This cunt

https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/ex-councillor-david-smith-sees-20376523

Not Harry Vegas
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 410



« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:51:38 PM »
Ive just looked at the Gazette online and saw a picture of a bloke. He doesnt look the sort at all  klins
El Capitan
Posts: 45 195


« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:52:44 PM »
Got the Alabama waterfall there 
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 728


« Reply #7 on: Today at 05:53:06 PM »
Thats him, was all over Flyme for years, they kept him as their pet gay right winger
T_Bone
Posts: 2 178


« Reply #8 on: Today at 06:02:25 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 05:53:06 PM
Thats him, was all over Flyme for years, they kept him as their pet gay right winger

One of their own  lost
headset
Posts: 1 182


« Reply #9 on: Today at 06:09:05 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on Today at 06:02:25 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 05:53:06 PM
Thats him, was all over Flyme for years, they kept him as their pet gay right winger

One of their own  lost

 monkey
