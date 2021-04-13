Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
8 weeks done in funking Algeria  (Read 231 times)
towz
Posts: 9 301


« on: Today at 02:57:46 PM »
Bierzeit  :beer: :beer: :beer:
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 1 043


Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:05:49 PM »
The grabbing hands  :wanker:
towz
Posts: 9 301


« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:30:04 PM »
 
Georgeloony

Posts: 10


« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:48:39 PM »
Well done Towz lad,erm.....couldn't spot us  a cheeky 50£  till pay  day..........🤔🤗 😋 could ya x
kippers
Posts: 2 816


« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:50:19 PM »
 :like:
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 731


« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:53:33 PM »
Timed it right, we might as well have been on a site in Algeria since last year, no difference to day after day banged up in the UK lockdown  :like:
El Capitan
Posts: 45 195


« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:25:06 PM »
Good shift, that, Towz lad  :like: :like: :beer:
Minge
Posts: 10 568

Superstar


« Reply #7 on: Today at 05:33:20 PM »
What you going to spend the £2k on matey ?
Robbso
Posts: 14 921


« Reply #8 on: Today at 05:34:09 PM »
A spray job :homer:
El Capitan
Posts: 45 195


« Reply #9 on: Today at 05:34:37 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 05:34:09 PM
A spray job :homer:

One panel??
King of the North
Posts: 1 790


Duckyfuzz


« Reply #10 on: Today at 05:35:44 PM »
Remember to stay away from the nasty lads in Stokesley while your home or something like that

 :meltdown:
Robbso
Posts: 14 921


« Reply #11 on: Today at 05:39:18 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 05:34:37 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 05:34:09 PM
A spray job :homer:

One panel??

Camel saddle 
John Theone
Posts: 375



« Reply #12 on: Today at 05:41:07 PM »
Who is going to look after the camels?
Minge
Posts: 10 568

Superstar


« Reply #13 on: Today at 08:54:54 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 05:34:37 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 05:34:09 PM
A spray job :homer:

One panel??

Nah, Id do one full side for the lad  :like:
