April 13, 2021, 09:58:28 PM
News:
8 weeks done in funking Algeria
Topic: 8 weeks done in funking Algeria (Read 231 times)
towz
Posts: 9 301
8 weeks done in funking Algeria
«
on:
Today
at 02:57:46 PM »
Bierzeit
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 1 043
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: 8 weeks done in funking Algeria
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 03:05:49 PM »
The grabbing hands
towz
Posts: 9 301
Re: 8 weeks done in funking Algeria
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 03:30:04 PM »
Georgeloony
Posts: 10
Re: 8 weeks done in funking Algeria
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 03:48:39 PM »
Well done Towz lad,erm.....couldn't spot us a cheeky 50£ till pay day..........🤔🤗 😋 could ya x
kippers
Posts: 2 816
Re: 8 weeks done in funking Algeria
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 03:50:19 PM »
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 731
Re: 8 weeks done in funking Algeria
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 04:53:33 PM »
Timed it right, we might as well have been on a site in Algeria since last year, no difference to day after day banged up in the UK lockdown
El Capitan
Posts: 45 195
Re: 8 weeks done in funking Algeria
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 05:25:06 PM »
Good shift, that, Towz lad
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Minge
Posts: 10 568
Superstar
Re: 8 weeks done in funking Algeria
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 05:33:20 PM »
What you going to spend the £2k on matey ?
Robbso
Posts: 14 921
Re: 8 weeks done in funking Algeria
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 05:34:09 PM »
A spray job
El Capitan
Posts: 45 195
Re: 8 weeks done in funking Algeria
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 05:34:37 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 05:34:09 PM
A spray job
One panel??
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
King of the North
Posts: 1 790
Duckyfuzz
Re: 8 weeks done in funking Algeria
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 05:35:44 PM »
Remember to stay away from the nasty lads in Stokesley while your home or something like that
Robbso
Posts: 14 921
Re: 8 weeks done in funking Algeria
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 05:39:18 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 05:34:37 PM
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 05:34:09 PM
A spray job
One panel??
Camel saddle
John Theone
Posts: 375
Re: 8 weeks done in funking Algeria
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 05:41:07 PM »
Who is going to look after the camels?
Minge
Posts: 10 568
Superstar
Re: 8 weeks done in funking Algeria
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 08:54:54 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 05:34:37 PM
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 05:34:09 PM
A spray job
One panel??
Nah, Id do one full side for the lad
