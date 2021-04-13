Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Championship relegation  (Read 400 times)
Block21
« on: April 13, 2021, 09:38:35 AM »
As boros season has slowly fizzled out for the last 6 or so games I'm going to be an honorary rotherham fan until they play the boro and then they can go and fuck themselves. I would love to see Derby drop that would be amazing  :ponce:
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #1 on: April 13, 2021, 11:34:14 AM »
That would be sweet as a nut, I agree  :alf:

Close at the bottom it is, young Skywalker.

Didn't realise that the top is virtually done and dusted. Not looked at the table for long enough. My interest-ometre is registering zero
John Theone
« Reply #2 on: April 13, 2021, 11:49:14 AM »
Derby and Sheffield would fill me with pure delight at justice being served

Rotherham to stay up cos its a nice easy day out when we can go again
Itchy_ring
« Reply #3 on: April 13, 2021, 11:50:10 AM »
Still a bit of interest in who gets automatic and who gets 6th  :jowo1:  Can't see Rotherham getting out of it even with their games in hand.  Nice to see Pulis and Monk have completely ruined Sheff Wed, I know they had a deduction but still should have been closer to safety  :wanker:
Robbso
« Reply #4 on: April 13, 2021, 05:35:03 PM »
Derby would be my choice.
Itchy_ring
« Reply #5 on: April 13, 2021, 08:48:49 PM »
I might have been wrong, squeaky bum time for Cov and Derby
Mickgaz
« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:13:09 PM »
With Coventry winning today its a straight fight now between Derby and Sheff wed who goes down quite happy to see either one of them two go  
Itchy_ring
« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:08:33 PM »
Wendy's are gone it's Derby or Rotherham, 3 points for Rotherham on Wednesday deffo  lost
Mickgaz
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:29:32 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 07:08:33 PM
Wendy's are gone it's Derby or Rotherham, 3 points for Rotherham on Wednesday deffo  lost
Yeah would love Rotherham to stay up and see Derby go down too 🤣🤣
Bill Buxton
« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:52:14 PM »
Coventry had another good win today.
