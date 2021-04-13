Welcome,
April 18, 2021, 07:15:41 PM
Championship relegation
Topic: Championship relegation (Read 325 times)
Block21
Championship relegation
April 13, 2021, 09:38:35 AM
As boros season has slowly fizzled out for the last 6 or so games I'm going to be an honorary rotherham fan until they play the boro and then they can go and fuck themselves. I would love to see Derby drop that would be amazing
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Championship relegation
April 13, 2021, 11:34:14 AM
That would be sweet as a nut, I agree
Close at the bottom it is, young Skywalker.
Didn't realise that the top is virtually done and dusted. Not looked at the table for long enough. My interest-ometre is registering zero
John Theone
Re: Championship relegation
April 13, 2021, 11:49:14 AM
Derby and Sheffield would fill me with pure delight at justice being served
Rotherham to stay up cos its a nice easy day out when we can go again
Itchy_ring
Re: Championship relegation
April 13, 2021, 11:50:10 AM
Still a bit of interest in who gets automatic and who gets 6th
Can't see Rotherham getting out of it even with their games in hand. Nice to see Pulis and Monk have completely ruined Sheff Wed, I know they had a deduction but still should have been closer to safety
Robbso
Re: Championship relegation
April 13, 2021, 05:35:03 PM
Derby would be my choice.
Itchy_ring
Re: Championship relegation
April 13, 2021, 08:48:49 PM
I might have been wrong, squeaky bum time for Cov and Derby
Mickgaz
Re: Championship relegation
Today
at 05:13:09 PM
With Coventry winning today its a straight fight now between Derby and Sheff wed who goes down quite happy to see either one of them two go
Itchy_ring
Re: Championship relegation
Today
at 07:08:33 PM
Wendy's are gone it's Derby or Rotherham, 3 points for Rotherham on Wednesday deffo
Loading...