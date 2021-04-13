Block21

Championship relegation « on: April 13, 2021, 09:38:35 AM » As boros season has slowly fizzled out for the last 6 or so games I'm going to be an honorary rotherham fan until they play the boro and then they can go and fuck themselves. I would love to see Derby drop that would be amazing

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Re: Championship relegation « Reply #1 on: April 13, 2021, 11:34:14 AM »



Close at the bottom it is, young Skywalker.



Close at the bottom it is, young Skywalker.

Didn't realise that the top is virtually done and dusted. Not looked at the table for long enough. My interest-ometre is registering zero That would be sweet as a nut, I agree

John Theone

Re: Championship relegation « Reply #2 on: April 13, 2021, 11:49:14 AM » Derby and Sheffield would fill me with pure delight at justice being served

Rotherham to stay up cos its a nice easy day out when we can go again



Rotherham to stay up cos its a nice easy day out when we can go again



« Last Edit: April 13, 2021, 02:20:41 PM by John Theone »

Itchy_ring

Re: Championship relegation « Reply #3 on: April 13, 2021, 11:50:10 AM » Can't see Rotherham getting out of it even with their games in hand. Nice to see Pulis and Monk have completely ruined Sheff Wed, I know they had a deduction but still should have been closer to safety Still a bit of interest in who gets automatic and who gets 6th

Robbso

Re: Championship relegation « Reply #4 on: April 13, 2021, 05:35:03 PM » Derby would be my choice.

Itchy_ring

Re: Championship relegation « Reply #5 on: April 13, 2021, 08:48:49 PM » I might have been wrong, squeaky bum time for Cov and Derby

Mickgaz

Re: Championship relegation « Reply #6 on: Today at 05:13:09 PM » With Coventry winning today its a straight fight now between Derby and Sheff wed who goes down quite happy to see either one of them two go