Block21











Posts: 923 Championship relegation « on: Today at 09:38:35 AM » As boros season has slowly fizzled out for the last 6 or so games I'm going to be an honorary rotherham fan until they play the boro and then they can go and fuck themselves. I would love to see Derby drop that would be amazing Logged

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch













Posts: 16 629 Re: Championship relegation « Reply #1 on: Today at 11:34:14 AM »



Close at the bottom it is, young Skywalker.



Didn't realise that the top is virtually done and dusted. Not looked at the table for long enough. My interest-ometre is registering zero That would be sweet as a nut, I agreeClose at the bottom it is, young Skywalker.Didn't realise that the top is virtually done and dusted. Not looked at the table for long enough. My interest-ometre is registering zero Logged

John Theone













Posts: 375 Re: Championship relegation « Reply #2 on: Today at 11:49:14 AM » Derby and Sheffield would fill me with pure delight at justice being served



Rotherham to stay up cos its a nice easy day out when we can go again



« Last Edit: Today at 02:20:41 PM by John Theone » Logged

Itchy_ring











Posts: 2 731 Re: Championship relegation « Reply #3 on: Today at 11:50:10 AM » Can't see Rotherham getting out of it even with their games in hand. Nice to see Pulis and Monk have completely ruined Sheff Wed, I know they had a deduction but still should have been closer to safety Still a bit of interest in who gets automatic and who gets 6thCan't see Rotherham getting out of it even with their games in hand. Nice to see Pulis and Monk have completely ruined Sheff Wed, I know they had a deduction but still should have been closer to safety Logged

Robbso











Posts: 14 921 Re: Championship relegation « Reply #4 on: Today at 05:35:03 PM » Derby would be my choice. Logged