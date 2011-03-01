Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Championship relegation
Block21
on: Today at 09:38:35 AM
As boros season has slowly fizzled out for the last 6 or so games I'm going to be an honorary rotherham fan until they play the boro and then they can go and fuck themselves. I would love to see Derby drop that would be amazing  :ponce:
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Reply #1 on: Today at 11:34:14 AM
That would be sweet as a nut, I agree  :alf:

Close at the bottom it is, young Skywalker.

Didn't realise that the top is virtually done and dusted. Not looked at the table for long enough. My interest-ometre is registering zero
John Theone
Reply #2 on: Today at 11:49:14 AM
Derby and Sheffield would fill me with pure delight at justice being served

Rotherham to stay up cos its a nice easy day out when we can go again
Itchy_ring
Reply #3 on: Today at 11:50:10 AM
Still a bit of interest in who gets automatic and who gets 6th  :jowo1:  Can't see Rotherham getting out of it even with their games in hand.  Nice to see Pulis and Monk have completely ruined Sheff Wed, I know they had a deduction but still should have been closer to safety  :wanker:
Robbso
Reply #4 on: Today at 05:35:03 PM
Derby would be my choice.
Itchy_ring
Reply #5 on: Today at 08:48:49 PM
I might have been wrong, squeaky bum time for Cov and Derby
