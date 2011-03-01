|
TechnoTronic
|
The cop was a cunt and he was pissed off. Let his emotions get the better of himself and was out of control.
I guess as a black man and a couple of cops ask you to exit your vehicle, the George Floydd death would be at the forefront of your mind.
Some of these doughtnut cops are unstable psychopaths.
Twice as many white people are shot and killed by cops than blacks according to statistics. https://www.statista.com/statistics/585152/people-shot-to-death-by-us-police-by-race/Moral of the story is comply with what they tell you to do.
When has resisting arrest paid off for any criminal accross the world?
Even if they are kneeling on your neck, just shut the fuck up, the cops know what they are doing
It's a restraint that cops are taught to subdue a person. Sure it's applied all of the time.
He said he couldn't breathe when they tried to put him in the car with nothing on his neck. Quite clearly on video.
Let the law decide if it was murder.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
|
In 2020 457 whites were shot dead by police - whites are 60% of population
Blacks are 12% of the population so you'd expect 91 deaths - there were 241
A million reasons behind it all
TechnoTronic
|
https://www.ojjdp.gov/ojstatbb/crime/ucr.asp?table_in=2
Yeah take a look at the Murder/Man slaughter & robbery statistics.
