April 13, 2021, 01:55:09 PM
Author Topic: Dear me I wouldnt go anywhere near that country  (Read 272 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« on: Today at 08:32:41 AM »
https://www.thelondoneconomic.com/news/world-news/police-officer-sacked-for-pepper-spraying-black-us-army-officer-263907/?fbclid=IwAR1yRngdcXZoqy0NpRUaOR5qYPbEhiHaHB1C1AESNw0BOHxPPpqBpLw9Zpo
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:46:56 AM »
I suspect youre going to bum
Tory Cunt
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:34:00 AM »
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 08:46:56 AM
I suspect youre going to bum

Here speaks a navy man
Block21
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:48:21 AM »
Disgraceful mate, the police over there are mental. It would be like giving lidds a badge and gun 
TechnoTronic
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:56:33 AM »
I'm sure not all cops are utter cunts, just like over here.

Have you taken a look at criminals nowadays they are brain washed into thinking they are doing no wrong.  All these protestors and rioting folk, probably mostly normal working people caught up in the moment. 

Police are shit scared to do anything nowadays. 



kippers
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:22:45 AM »
The cop was a cunt and he was pissed off. Let his emotions get the better of himself and was out of control.
  I guess as a black man and a couple of cops ask you to exit your vehicle, the George Floydd death would be at the forefront of your mind.
   Some of these doughtnut cops are unstable psychopaths.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:28:34 AM »
I think the young cop was trying to diffuse and being more polite in almost begging the guy to get out, because he knew his partner is a fucking nutter.
TechnoTronic
« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:47:53 AM »
Quote from: kippers on Today at 11:22:45 AM
The cop was a cunt and he was pissed off. Let his emotions get the better of himself and was out of control.
  I guess as a black man and a couple of cops ask you to exit your vehicle, the George Floydd death would be at the forefront of your mind.
   Some of these doughtnut cops are unstable psychopaths.

Twice as many white people are shot and killed by cops than blacks according to statistics. 

https://www.statista.com/statistics/585152/people-shot-to-death-by-us-police-by-race/

Moral of the story is comply with what they tell you to do.  When has resisting arrest paid off for any criminal accross the world?
John Theone
« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:50:57 AM »
Twice as many people ride tandems as opposed to ordinary bikes according to statistics
TechnoTronic
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:05:56 PM »
Quote from: John Theone on Today at 11:50:57 AM
Twice as many people ride tandems as opposed to ordinary bikes according to statistics



So you are saying statistics are incorrect then?
kippers
« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:06:45 PM »
Quote from: TechnoTronic on Today at 11:47:53 AM
Quote from: kippers on Today at 11:22:45 AM
The cop was a cunt and he was pissed off. Let his emotions get the better of himself and was out of control.
  I guess as a black man and a couple of cops ask you to exit your vehicle, the George Floydd death would be at the forefront of your mind.
   Some of these doughtnut cops are unstable psychopaths.

Twice as many white people are shot and killed by cops than blacks according to statistics. 

https://www.statista.com/statistics/585152/people-shot-to-death-by-us-police-by-race/

Moral of the story is comply with what they tell you to do.  When has resisting arrest paid off for any criminal accross the world?

Even if they are kneeling on your neck, just shut the fuck up, the cops know what they are doing  :duh:
TechnoTronic
« Reply #11 on: Today at 12:14:12 PM »
Quote from: kippers on Today at 12:06:45 PM
Quote from: TechnoTronic on Today at 11:47:53 AM
Quote from: kippers on Today at 11:22:45 AM
The cop was a cunt and he was pissed off. Let his emotions get the better of himself and was out of control.
  I guess as a black man and a couple of cops ask you to exit your vehicle, the George Floydd death would be at the forefront of your mind.
   Some of these doughtnut cops are unstable psychopaths.

Twice as many white people are shot and killed by cops than blacks according to statistics. 

https://www.statista.com/statistics/585152/people-shot-to-death-by-us-police-by-race/

Moral of the story is comply with what they tell you to do.  When has resisting arrest paid off for any criminal accross the world?

Even if they are kneeling on your neck, just shut the fuck up, the cops know what they are doing  :duh:

It's a restraint that cops are taught to subdue a person.  Sure it's applied all of the time. 

He said he couldn't breathe when they tried to put him in the car with nothing on his neck.  Quite clearly on video.

Let the law decide if it was murder.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #12 on: Today at 12:15:08 PM »
Quote from: TechnoTronic on Today at 11:47:53 AM
Quote from: kippers on Today at 11:22:45 AM
The cop was a cunt and he was pissed off. Let his emotions get the better of himself and was out of control.
  I guess as a black man and a couple of cops ask you to exit your vehicle, the George Floydd death would be at the forefront of your mind.
   Some of these doughtnut cops are unstable psychopaths.

Twice as many white people are shot and killed by cops than blacks according to statistics. 

https://www.statista.com/statistics/585152/people-shot-to-death-by-us-police-by-race/

Moral of the story is comply with what they tell you to do.  When has resisting arrest paid off for any criminal accross the world?

In 2020 457 whites were shot dead by police - whites are 60% of population

Blacks are 12% of the population so you'd expect 91 deaths - there were 241

A million reasons behind it all
TechnoTronic
« Reply #13 on: Today at 12:19:43 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 12:15:08 PM
Quote from: TechnoTronic on Today at 11:47:53 AM
Quote from: kippers on Today at 11:22:45 AM
The cop was a cunt and he was pissed off. Let his emotions get the better of himself and was out of control.
  I guess as a black man and a couple of cops ask you to exit your vehicle, the George Floydd death would be at the forefront of your mind.
   Some of these doughtnut cops are unstable psychopaths.

Twice as many white people are shot and killed by cops than blacks according to statistics. 

https://www.statista.com/statistics/585152/people-shot-to-death-by-us-police-by-race/

Moral of the story is comply with what they tell you to do.  When has resisting arrest paid off for any criminal accross the world?

In 2020 457 whites were shot dead by police - whites are 60% of population

Blacks are 12% of the population so you'd expect 91 deaths - there were 241

A million reasons behind it all

https://www.ojjdp.gov/ojstatbb/crime/ucr.asp?table_in=2

Yeah take a look at the Murder/Man slaughter & robbery statistics.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #14 on: Today at 12:27:02 PM »
They are all heavily dominated by blacks as we would already know. I am not clever enough to know why 'hoods' seem dominated by black people. Clearly a shit environment generally buggers your life and makes you more likely to be a criminal. Did the environments turn shit because of the people, do some people turn shit because of the environment? Like I say, I don't know enough.

Interesting stats, them.
Minge
« Reply #15 on: Today at 12:39:10 PM »
Give them a street in Beverly Hills and within a week they will of ruined the whole area,

Best place for the lot of them and the world in general is the Mariana Trench
