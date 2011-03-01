Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 13, 2021, 11:30:41 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Dear me I wouldnt go anywhere near that country  (Read 155 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 16 626



View Profile
« on: Today at 08:32:41 AM »
https://www.thelondoneconomic.com/news/world-news/police-officer-sacked-for-pepper-spraying-black-us-army-officer-263907/?fbclid=IwAR1yRngdcXZoqy0NpRUaOR5qYPbEhiHaHB1C1AESNw0BOHxPPpqBpLw9Zpo
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 210


View Profile WWW
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:46:56 AM »
I suspect youre going to bum
Logged
Tory Cunt
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 16 626



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:34:00 AM »
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 08:46:56 AM
I suspect youre going to bum

Here speaks a navy man
Logged
Block21
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 923


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:48:21 AM »
Disgraceful mate, the police over there are mental. It would be like giving lidds a badge and gun 
Logged
TechnoTronic
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 258


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:56:33 AM »
I'm sure not all cops are utter cunts, just like over here.

Have you taken a look at criminals nowadays they are brain washed into thinking they are doing no wrong.  All these protestors and rioting folk, probably mostly normal working people caught up in the moment. 

Police are shit scared to do anything nowadays. 



Logged
kippers
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 811


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:22:45 AM »
The cop was a cunt and he was pissed off. Let his emotions get the better of himself and was out of control.
  I guess as a black man and a couple of cops ask you to exit your vehicle, the George Floydd death would be at the forefront of your mind.
   Some of these doughtnut cops are unstable psychopaths.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 16 626



View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:28:34 AM »
I think the young cop was trying to diffuse and being more polite in almost begging the guy to get out, because he knew his partner is a fucking nutter.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 