April 13, 2021, 11:30:36 AM
Dear me I wouldnt go anywhere near that country
Topic: Dear me I wouldnt go anywhere near that country (Read 154 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 626
Dear me I wouldnt go anywhere near that country
Today
at 08:32:41 AM
https://www.thelondoneconomic.com/news/world-news/police-officer-sacked-for-pepper-spraying-black-us-army-officer-263907/?fbclid=IwAR1yRngdcXZoqy0NpRUaOR5qYPbEhiHaHB1C1AESNw0BOHxPPpqBpLw9Zpo
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 210
Re: Dear me I wouldnt go anywhere near that country
Today
at 08:46:56 AM
I suspect youre going to bum
Tory Cunt
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 626
Re: Dear me I wouldnt go anywhere near that country
Today
at 09:34:00 AM
I suspect youre going to bum
Here speaks a navy man
Block21
Posts: 923
Re: Dear me I wouldnt go anywhere near that country
Today
at 09:48:21 AM
Disgraceful mate, the police over there are mental. It would be like giving lidds a badge and gun
TechnoTronic
Posts: 258
Re: Dear me I wouldnt go anywhere near that country
Today
at 10:56:33 AM
I'm sure not all cops are utter cunts, just like over here.
Have you taken a look at criminals nowadays they are brain washed into thinking they are doing no wrong. All these protestors and rioting folk, probably mostly normal working people caught up in the moment.
Police are shit scared to do anything nowadays.
kippers
Posts: 2 811
Re: Dear me I wouldnt go anywhere near that country
Today
at 11:22:45 AM
The cop was a cunt and he was pissed off. Let his emotions get the better of himself and was out of control.
I guess as a black man and a couple of cops ask you to exit your vehicle, the George Floydd death would be at the forefront of your mind.
Some of these doughtnut cops are unstable psychopaths.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 626
Re: Dear me I wouldnt go anywhere near that country
Today
at 11:28:34 AM
I think the young cop was trying to diffuse and being more polite in almost begging the guy to get out, because he knew his partner is a fucking nutter.
