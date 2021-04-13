Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Topic: You are more likely to catch the South African variant of Covid if  (Read 218 times)
TechnoTronic
« on: Today at 02:55:24 AM »
If you have had the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.   mick


A new study from Israel indicates the South Africa variant of the coronavirus can "break through" the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to some degree.

A team from Tel Aviv University and Clalit Health Services found that the prevalence of the South Africa variant among patients who received both doses of the vaccine was around eight times higher than those unvaccinated  5.4% versus 0.7%.

The study compared over 400 people who received at least one shot of the vaccine and contracted the coronavirus with the same number who were infected and unvaccinated

www.foxnews.com/health/israel-covid-19-study-south-africa-variant-pfizer-vaccine.amp
« Last Edit: Today at 11:48:47 AM by TechnoTronic »
TerryCochranesSocks
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:30:36 AM »
You're not "likely" to catch any variant.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
TechnoTronic
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:48:44 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 09:30:36 AM
You're not "likely" to catch any variant.

Keep Calm & carry on vaccinating..
Logged
John Theone
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:51:31 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 09:30:36 AM
You're not "likely" to catch any variant.

Beat me to it...... :like:
Logged
TechnoTronic
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:07:00 PM »
Quote from: John Theone on Today at 11:51:31 AM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 09:30:36 AM
You're not "likely" to catch any variant.

Beat me to it...... :like:

Fucking lying cunt it was up like that for about 8hrs.   mcl
Logged
John Theone
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:56:11 PM »
Quote from: TechnoTronic on Today at 12:07:00 PM
Quote from: John Theone on Today at 11:51:31 AM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 09:30:36 AM
You're not "likely" to catch any variant.

Beat me to it...... :like:

Fucking lying cunt it was up like that for about 8hrs.   mcl

Your stupidity was - TC's erudite reply wasn't

 jc
Logged
