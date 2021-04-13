TechnoTronic

Offline



Posts: 264





Posts: 264 You are more likely to catch the South African variant of Covid if « on: Today at 02:55:24 AM »





A new study from Israel indicates the South Africa variant of the coronavirus can "break through" the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to some degree.



A team from Tel Aviv University and Clalit Health Services found that the prevalence of the South Africa variant among patients who received both doses of the vaccine was around eight times higher than those unvaccinated  5.4% versus 0.7%.



The study compared over 400 people who received at least one shot of the vaccine and contracted the coronavirus with the same number who were infected and unvaccinated



www.foxnews.com/health/israel-covid-19-study-south-africa-variant-pfizer-vaccine.amp If you have had the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.A new study from Israel indicates the South Africa variant of the coronavirus can "break through" the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to some degree.A team from Tel Aviv University and Clalit Health Services found that the prevalence of the South Africa variant among patients who received both doses of the vaccine was around eight times higher than those unvaccinated  5.4% versus 0.7%.The study compared over 400 people who received at least one shot of the vaccine and contracted the coronavirus with the same number who were infected and unvaccinated « Last Edit: Today at 11:48:47 AM by TechnoTronic » Logged