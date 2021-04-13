Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
You are likely to catch the South African variant of Covid if
If you have had the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.


A new study from Israel indicates the South Africa variant of the coronavirus can "break through" the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to some degree.

A team from Tel Aviv University and Clalit Health Services found that the prevalence of the South Africa variant among patients who received both doses of the vaccine was around eight times higher than those unvaccinated  5.4% versus 0.7%.

The study compared over 400 people who received at least one shot of the vaccine and contracted the coronavirus with the same number who were infected and unvaccinated

www.foxnews.com/health/israel-covid-19-study-south-africa-variant-pfizer-vaccine.amp
