Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 12, 2021, 10:27:08 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Your Out of Lockdown Schedule  (Read 65 times)
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 723


View Profile
« on: Today at 07:05:24 AM »
Gym tonight  no more evenings of pissing around online while being tortured with hours of Corrie and EastEnders  :bc:

Might have a few drinks sometime this week if weather is good.

Saturday - On it :mido:
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 636


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:37:00 AM »
Swimming four mornings a week.
Heavy bag and weights, 2 evenings a week.
On the piss twice a week.
Motorbike and emtb at the weekend.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 