April 12, 2021, 10:27:08 AM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Your Out of Lockdown Schedule
Author
Topic: Your Out of Lockdown Schedule (Read 65 times)
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 723
Your Out of Lockdown Schedule
«
on:
Today
at 07:05:24 AM »
Gym tonight
no more evenings of pissing around online while being tortured with hours of Corrie and EastEnders
Might have a few drinks sometime this week if weather is good.
Saturday - On it
TerryCochranesSocks
Online
Posts: 8 636
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Your Out of Lockdown Schedule
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:37:00 AM »
Swimming four mornings a week.
Heavy bag and weights, 2 evenings a week.
On the piss twice a week.
Motorbike and emtb at the weekend.
