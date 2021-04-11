Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 12, 2021, 10:27:02 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Boro Taxi driver nicked my iphone 12 pro  (Read 377 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 209


View Profile WWW
« on: Yesterday at 08:43:52 PM »
fell out of my pocket as I was getting out at work. It's being tracked via icloud but Cleveland Police and Boro Taxis aren't interested.

Can I ask a favour?

Please post
Booking Reference:
V71534-A31534-136005927

Receipt issued on:
11/04/2021 06:32
PASSENGER NAME:

Benjamin Glass
JOURNEY DATE:

11/04/2021 06:32

PICKUP LOCATION:

Boscombe Gardens, Hemlington, Middlesbrough, UK

DROP OFF DESTINATION:
 Station Street, TS1 1SR


All over facebook and please include a tag for Boro Taxis.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Bud Wiser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 230

Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:56:09 PM »
I hope you've contacted your provider as I suspect several calls to "south asia" will have been made since you lost it.
Logged
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 209


View Profile WWW
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:00:16 PM »
it's in 'lost mode' which means it's practically bricked.

The screen shows a message which tells them to hand it back.
Logged
Tory Cunt
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 591


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:37:15 PM »
FUCKING THIEVING CUNTS YOU NEED TO TAKE THIS FURTHER  :like:
Logged
Gingerpig
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 877


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:07:52 PM »
Was it a boro taxis  merchant .....if so he will be as frantic to get it shifted ...crap bast**** galore  from everywhere on there
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Block21
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 917


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:35:58 PM »
I have had trouble with boro taxis in the past, they are the fucking worst the cunts
Logged
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 555

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:49:52 PM »
And why do you think that is ?

Ive pissed in more than one glovebox I can tell you
Logged
The Chicken Run

Offline Offline

Posts: 8


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:06:22 PM »
Did it have a picture of a couple of kids on it before you locked it? Try Teesside Connected on FB the post is on there.
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 209


View Profile WWW
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:50:40 AM »
It was either dumped/found up Park End way and some kindly soul reached out to my sister on FB.

Should have it back in my hands by early afternoon.


Logged
Tory Cunt
towz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 296


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:52:43 AM »
 :like:
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 723


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:20:50 AM »
Got very lucky there, my wife and daughter have both left theirs in taxis in the last couple of years and never saw them again, sure certain can drivers see them as a tip  :wanker:
Logged
John Theone
*****
Online Online

Posts: 364



View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 09:23:12 AM »
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 08:50:40 AM
It was either dumped/found up Park End way and some kindly soul reached out to my sister on FB.

Should have it back in my hands by early afternoon.




You should be more careful in future!










Said your Mam

 :alf:
Logged
ccole
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 267


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 09:34:10 AM »
To be fair to the drivers, a lot of the time they are picked up by the next passenger without the driver even knowing.
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 636


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 09:38:57 AM »
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 08:50:40 AM
It was either dumped/found up Park End way and some kindly soul reached out to my sister on FB.

Should have it back in my hands by early afternoon.


contacted

 :meltdown:
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 723


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 09:54:59 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 09:38:57 AM
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 08:50:40 AM
It was either dumped/found up Park End way and some kindly soul reached out to my sister on FB.

Should have it back in my hands by early afternoon.


contacted

 :meltdown:

This ^  monkey
Logged
John Theone
*****
Online Online

Posts: 364



View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 10:09:22 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 09:38:57 AM
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 08:50:40 AM
It was either dumped/found up Park End way and some kindly soul reached out to my sister on FB.

Should have it back in my hands by early afternoon.


contacted

 :meltdown:

 :like:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 