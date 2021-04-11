Welcome,
April 12, 2021, 10:26:47 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Boro Taxi driver nicked my iphone 12 pro
Author
Topic: Boro Taxi driver nicked my iphone 12 pro
Ben G
Boro Taxi driver nicked my iphone 12 pro
Yesterday
fell out of my pocket as I was getting out at work. It's being tracked via icloud but Cleveland Police and Boro Taxis aren't interested.
Can I ask a favour?
Please post
Booking Reference:
V71534-A31534-136005927
Receipt issued on:
11/04/2021 06:32
PASSENGER NAME:
Benjamin Glass
JOURNEY DATE:
11/04/2021 06:32
PICKUP LOCATION:
Boscombe Gardens, Hemlington, Middlesbrough, UK
DROP OFF DESTINATION:
Station Street, TS1 1SR
All over facebook and please include a tag for Boro Taxis.
Tory Cunt
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!
Re: Boro Taxi driver nicked my iphone 12 pro
Yesterday
I hope you've contacted your provider as I suspect several calls to "south asia" will have been made since you lost it.
Ben G
Re: Boro Taxi driver nicked my iphone 12 pro
Yesterday
it's in 'lost mode' which means it's practically bricked.
The screen shows a message which tells them to hand it back.
monkeyman
Re: Boro Taxi driver nicked my iphone 12 pro
Yesterday
FUCKING THIEVING CUNTS YOU NEED TO TAKE THIS FURTHER
Gingerpig
Re: Boro Taxi driver nicked my iphone 12 pro
Yesterday
Was it a boro taxis merchant .....if so he will be as frantic to get it shifted ...crap bast**** galore from everywhere on there
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Block21
Re: Boro Taxi driver nicked my iphone 12 pro
Yesterday
I have had trouble with boro taxis in the past, they are the fucking worst the cunts
Minge
Superstar
Re: Boro Taxi driver nicked my iphone 12 pro
Yesterday
And why do you think that is ?
Ive pissed in more than one glovebox I can tell you
The Chicken Run
Re: Boro Taxi driver nicked my iphone 12 pro
Yesterday
Did it have a picture of a couple of kids on it before you locked it? Try Teesside Connected on FB the post is on there.
Ben G
Re: Boro Taxi driver nicked my iphone 12 pro
Today
It was either dumped/found up Park End way and some kindly soul reached out to my sister on FB.
Should have it back in my hands by early afternoon.
towz
Re: Boro Taxi driver nicked my iphone 12 pro
Today
Itchy_ring
Re: Boro Taxi driver nicked my iphone 12 pro
Today
Got very lucky there, my wife and daughter have both left theirs in taxis in the last couple of years and never saw them again, sure certain can drivers see them as a tip
John Theone
Re: Boro Taxi driver nicked my iphone 12 pro
Today
Quote from: Ben G on
Today
at 08:50:40 AM
It was either dumped/found up Park End way and some kindly soul reached out to my sister on FB.
Should have it back in my hands by early afternoon.
You should be more careful in future!
Said your Mam
ccole
Re: Boro Taxi driver nicked my iphone 12 pro
Today
To be fair to the drivers, a lot of the time they are picked up by the next passenger without the driver even knowing.
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Boro Taxi driver nicked my iphone 12 pro
Today
Quote from: Ben G on
Today
at 08:50:40 AM
It was either dumped/found up Park End way and some kindly soul
reached out to
my sister on FB.
Should have it back in my hands by early afternoon.
contacted
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Itchy_ring
Re: Boro Taxi driver nicked my iphone 12 pro
Today
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Today
at 09:38:57 AM
Quote from: Ben G on
Today
at 08:50:40 AM
It was either dumped/found up Park End way and some kindly soul
reached out to
my sister on FB.
Should have it back in my hands by early afternoon.
contacted
This ^
John Theone
Re: Boro Taxi driver nicked my iphone 12 pro
Today
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Today
at 09:38:57 AM
Quote from: Ben G on
Today
at 08:50:40 AM
It was either dumped/found up Park End way and some kindly soul
reached out to
my sister on FB.
Should have it back in my hands by early afternoon.
contacted
