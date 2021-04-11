Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Boro Taxi driver nicked my iphone 12 pro  (Read 204 times)
Ben G
Posts: 4 208


« on: Yesterday at 08:43:52 PM »
fell out of my pocket as I was getting out at work. It's being tracked via icloud but Cleveland Police and Boro Taxis aren't interested.

Can I ask a favour?

Please post
Booking Reference:
V71534-A31534-136005927

Receipt issued on:
11/04/2021 06:32
PASSENGER NAME:

Benjamin Glass
JOURNEY DATE:

11/04/2021 06:32

PICKUP LOCATION:

Boscombe Gardens, Hemlington, Middlesbrough, UK

DROP OFF DESTINATION:
 Station Street, TS1 1SR


All over facebook and please include a tag for Boro Taxis.
Tory Cunt
Posts: 10 230

Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:56:09 PM »
I hope you've contacted your provider as I suspect several calls to "south asia" will have been made since you lost it.
Ben G
Posts: 4 208


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:00:16 PM »
it's in 'lost mode' which means it's practically bricked.

The screen shows a message which tells them to hand it back.
Tory Cunt
monkeyman
Posts: 11 591


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:37:15 PM »
FUCKING THIEVING CUNTS YOU NEED TO TAKE THIS FURTHER  :like:
Gingerpig
Posts: 877


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:07:52 PM »
Was it a boro taxis  merchant .....if so he will be as frantic to get it shifted ...crap bast**** galore  from everywhere on there
Block21
Posts: 916


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:35:58 PM »
I have had trouble with boro taxis in the past, they are the fucking worst the cunts
Minge
Posts: 10 555

Superstar


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:49:52 PM »
And why do you think that is ?

Ive pissed in more than one glovebox I can tell you
The Chicken Run

Posts: 8


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:06:22 PM »
Did it have a picture of a couple of kids on it before you locked it? Try Teesside Connected on FB the post is on there.
