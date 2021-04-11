Welcome,
April 12, 2021
Boro Taxi driver nicked my iphone 12 pro
Topic: Boro Taxi driver nicked my iphone 12 pro
Ben G
Boro Taxi driver nicked my iphone 12 pro
fell out of my pocket as I was getting out at work. It's being tracked via icloud but Cleveland Police and Boro Taxis aren't interested.
Can I ask a favour?
Please post
Booking Reference:
V71534-A31534-136005927
Receipt issued on:
11/04/2021 06:32
PASSENGER NAME:
Benjamin Glass
JOURNEY DATE:
11/04/2021 06:32
PICKUP LOCATION:
Boscombe Gardens, Hemlington, Middlesbrough, UK
DROP OFF DESTINATION:
Station Street, TS1 1SR
All over facebook and please include a tag for Boro Taxis.
Tory Cunt
Re: Boro Taxi driver nicked my iphone 12 pro
I hope you've contacted your provider as I suspect several calls to "south asia" will have been made since you lost it.
Ben G
Re: Boro Taxi driver nicked my iphone 12 pro
it's in 'lost mode' which means it's practically bricked.
The screen shows a message which tells them to hand it back.
monkeyman
Re: Boro Taxi driver nicked my iphone 12 pro
FUCKING THIEVING CUNTS YOU NEED TO TAKE THIS FURTHER
Gingerpig
Re: Boro Taxi driver nicked my iphone 12 pro
Was it a boro taxis merchant .....if so he will be as frantic to get it shifted ...crap bast**** galore from everywhere on there
Block21
Re: Boro Taxi driver nicked my iphone 12 pro
I have had trouble with boro taxis in the past, they are the fucking worst the cunts
Minge
Re: Boro Taxi driver nicked my iphone 12 pro
And why do you think that is ?
Ive pissed in more than one glovebox I can tell you
The Chicken Run
Re: Boro Taxi driver nicked my iphone 12 pro
Did it have a picture of a couple of kids on it before you locked it? Try Teesside Connected on FB the post is on there.
