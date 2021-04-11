Ben G



Boro Taxi driver nicked my iphone 12 pro « on: Yesterday at 08:43:52 PM » fell out of my pocket as I was getting out at work. It's being tracked via icloud but Cleveland Police and Boro Taxis aren't interested.



Can I ask a favour?



Please post

Booking Reference:

V71534-A31534-136005927



Receipt issued on:

11/04/2021 06:32

PASSENGER NAME:



Benjamin Glass

JOURNEY DATE:



11/04/2021 06:32



PICKUP LOCATION:



Boscombe Gardens, Hemlington, Middlesbrough, UK



DROP OFF DESTINATION:

Station Street, TS1 1SR





All over facebook and please include a tag for Boro Taxis.

