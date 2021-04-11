Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 17, 2021
Topic: The Cross Car Park
Itchy_ring
April 11, 2021, 08:41:33 PM
Looking good  :like:
El Capitan
Reply #1 on: April 11, 2021, 09:05:39 PM
Good to see theyve cleaned up the claret from where I got beaten up by an angry boyfriend  :like: :like:
monkeyman
Reply #2 on: April 11, 2021, 09:34:16 PM
Quote from: El Capitan
Good to see theyve cleaned up the claret from where I got beaten up by an angry boyfriend  :like: :like:
  mick
Gingerpig
Reply #3 on: April 11, 2021, 10:09:16 PM
That's shite for fighting in now
Block21
Reply #4 on: April 11, 2021, 10:34:56 PM
Not a shit jag in sight :ponce: dropped his arse yet again
John Theone
Reply #5 on: April 11, 2021, 11:39:09 PM
Actually that black limo on the right hand side parked up to the fence looks like a shit Jag
towz
Reply #6 on: April 12, 2021, 06:29:19 AM
The beer will still be shite
Billy Balfour
Reply #7 on: April 12, 2021, 06:41:31 AM
TM could have some fun with that pic.
TechnoTronic
Reply #8 on: April 12, 2021, 01:57:50 PM
Did someone actually take time to stand in the cold with a drone and take this picture?
El Capitan
Reply #9 on: April 12, 2021, 02:02:51 PM
Quote from: TechnoTronic
Did someone actually take time to stand in the cold with a drone and take this picture?


Lids took it from his exs bedsit  mcl
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Reply #10 on: April 12, 2021, 02:02:58 PM
Quote from: TechnoTronic
Did someone actually take time to stand in the cold with a drone and take this picture?

No. They threw their camera in the air and a pigeon pecked the shutter button at just the right time.
TechnoTronic
Reply #11 on: April 12, 2021, 02:22:30 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Quote from: TechnoTronic
Did someone actually take time to stand in the cold with a drone and take this picture?

No. They threw their camera in the air and a pigeon pecked the shutter button at just the right time.

Some skills them homing pigeons have.

Black Bull beer garden in Yarm all nice with grass, trees and the tranquility of the river Tees.  The Cross fake bright colour grass surrounded by a car park.  Scruffy Cunts could at least put some fake trees around it so can't see the chavs fighting in the car park.
headset
Reply #12 on: April 13, 2021, 06:19:07 PM
Quote from: Billy Balfour
TM could have some fun with that pic.

  monkey


We need TM to return to duty......He is missed by many  :like:
MF(c) DOOM
Reply #13 on: April 13, 2021, 10:35:32 PM
I often wondered why the Cross car park always had about 30 cars in in it even though the pub was shut.

I still do wonder about it really. Not a lot going on in my life at the moment.
Richard_Liburd

Reply #14 on: Today at 10:15:46 PM
The grass isnt fake and it took me 30 seconds with the drone
Richard_Liburd

Reply #15 on: Today at 10:17:56 PM
As for the cars, a few came from the flats next door and a local salesman used to park them there. Hes been
Shifted now
