April 17, 2021, 10:41:36 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
The Cross Car Park
Author
Topic: The Cross Car Park (Read 868 times)
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 2 746
The Cross Car Park
«
on:
April 11, 2021, 08:41:33 PM »
Looking good
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 213
Re: The Cross Car Park
«
Reply #1 on:
April 11, 2021, 09:05:39 PM »
Good to see theyve cleaned up the claret from where I got beaten up by an angry boyfriend
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 11 595
Re: The Cross Car Park
«
Reply #2 on:
April 11, 2021, 09:34:16 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on April 11, 2021, 09:05:39 PM
Good to see theyve cleaned up the claret from where I got beaten up by an angry boyfriend
Gingerpig
Online
Posts: 880
Re: The Cross Car Park
«
Reply #3 on:
April 11, 2021, 10:09:16 PM »
That's shite for fighting in now
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Block21
Offline
Posts: 927
Re: The Cross Car Park
«
Reply #4 on:
April 11, 2021, 10:34:56 PM »
Not a shit jag in sight
dropped his arse yet again
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 388
Re: The Cross Car Park
«
Reply #5 on:
April 11, 2021, 11:39:09 PM »
Actually that black limo on the right hand side parked up to the fence looks like a shit Jag
towz
Offline
Posts: 9 302
Re: The Cross Car Park
«
Reply #6 on:
April 12, 2021, 06:29:19 AM »
The beer will still be shite
Billy Balfour
Offline
Posts: 5 065
Re: The Cross Car Park
«
Reply #7 on:
April 12, 2021, 06:41:31 AM »
TM could have some fun with that pic.
«
Last Edit: April 12, 2021, 07:15:29 AM by Billy Balfour
»
TechnoTronic
Offline
Posts: 281
Re: The Cross Car Park
«
Reply #8 on:
April 12, 2021, 01:57:50 PM »
Did someone actually take time to stand in the cold with a drone and take this picture?
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 213
Re: The Cross Car Park
«
Reply #9 on:
April 12, 2021, 02:02:51 PM »
Quote from: TechnoTronic on April 12, 2021, 01:57:50 PM
Did someone actually take time to stand in the cold with a drone and take this picture?
Lids took it from his exs bedsit
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Offline
Posts: 11 727
Bugger.
Re: The Cross Car Park
«
Reply #10 on:
April 12, 2021, 02:02:58 PM »
Quote from: TechnoTronic on April 12, 2021, 01:57:50 PM
Did someone actually take time to stand in the cold with a drone and take this picture?
No. They threw their camera in the air and a pigeon pecked the shutter button at just the right time.
TechnoTronic
Offline
Posts: 281
Re: The Cross Car Park
«
Reply #11 on:
April 12, 2021, 02:22:30 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on April 12, 2021, 02:02:58 PM
Quote from: TechnoTronic on April 12, 2021, 01:57:50 PM
Did someone actually take time to stand in the cold with a drone and take this picture?
No. They threw their camera in the air and a pigeon pecked the shutter button at just the right time.
Some skills them homing pigeons have.
Black Bull beer garden in Yarm all nice with grass, trees and the tranquility of the river Tees. The Cross fake bright colour grass surrounded by a car park. Scruffy Cunts could at least put some fake trees around it so can't see the chavs fighting in the car park.
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 191
Re: The Cross Car Park
«
Reply #12 on:
April 13, 2021, 06:19:07 PM »
Quote from: Billy Balfour on April 12, 2021, 06:41:31 AM
TM could have some fun with that pic.
We need TM to return to duty......He is missed by many
MF(c) DOOM
Offline
Posts: 4 417
Re: The Cross Car Park
«
Reply #13 on:
April 13, 2021, 10:35:32 PM »
I often wondered why the Cross car park always had about 30 cars in in it even though the pub was shut.
I still do wonder about it really. Not a lot going on in my life at the moment.
Richard_Liburd
Online
Posts: 29
Re: The Cross Car Park
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 10:15:46 PM »
The grass isnt fake and it took me 30 seconds with the drone
Richard_Liburd
Online
Posts: 29
Re: The Cross Car Park
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 10:17:56 PM »
As for the cars, a few came from the flats next door and a local salesman used to park them there. Hes been
Shifted now
