El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 45 213





Posts: 45 213 Re: The Cross Car Park « Reply #1 on: April 11, 2021, 09:05:39 PM » Good to see theyve cleaned up the claret from where I got beaten up by an angry boyfriend Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

Gingerpig

Online



Posts: 880





Posts: 880 Re: The Cross Car Park « Reply #3 on: April 11, 2021, 10:09:16 PM » That's shite for fighting in now Logged The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow

Block21

Offline



Posts: 927





Posts: 927 Re: The Cross Car Park « Reply #4 on: April 11, 2021, 10:34:56 PM » dropped his arse yet again Not a shit jag in sightdropped his arse yet again Logged

John Theone

Offline



Posts: 388







Posts: 388 Re: The Cross Car Park « Reply #5 on: April 11, 2021, 11:39:09 PM » Actually that black limo on the right hand side parked up to the fence looks like a shit Jag



Logged

TechnoTronic

Offline



Posts: 281





Posts: 281 Re: The Cross Car Park « Reply #8 on: April 12, 2021, 01:57:50 PM » Did someone actually take time to stand in the cold with a drone and take this picture? Logged

TechnoTronic

Offline



Posts: 281





Posts: 281 Re: The Cross Car Park « Reply #11 on: April 12, 2021, 02:22:30 PM » Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on April 12, 2021, 02:02:58 PM Quote from: TechnoTronic on April 12, 2021, 01:57:50 PM Did someone actually take time to stand in the cold with a drone and take this picture?



No. They threw their camera in the air and a pigeon pecked the shutter button at just the right time.

No. They threw their camera in the air and a pigeon pecked the shutter button at just the right time.

Some skills them homing pigeons have.



Black Bull beer garden in Yarm all nice with grass, trees and the tranquility of the river Tees. The Cross fake bright colour grass surrounded by a car park. Scruffy Cunts could at least put some fake trees around it so can't see the chavs fighting in the car park. Some skills them homing pigeons have.Black Bull beer garden in Yarm all nice with grass, trees and the tranquility of the river Tees. The Cross fake bright colour grass surrounded by a car park. Scruffy Cunts could at least put some fake trees around it so can't see the chavs fighting in the car park. Logged

MF(c) DOOM

Offline



Posts: 4 417







Posts: 4 417 Re: The Cross Car Park « Reply #13 on: April 13, 2021, 10:35:32 PM » I often wondered why the Cross car park always had about 30 cars in in it even though the pub was shut.



I still do wonder about it really. Not a lot going on in my life at the moment. Logged