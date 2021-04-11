Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
The goalkeeper situation
Today at 05:31:48 PM
I have always said you go with experience I mean look at how well dimi did for us and he was 63 when we got promoted. My point being we should be looking at someone In that bracket. Mcgregor at rangers would be ideal
