Has mr Cameron been a naughty lad along with Matt Hancock and our esteemed chancellorItís been rumbling on a few weeks now.

John Theone

Offline



Posts: 358







Posts: 358 Re: Dodgy Dave « Reply #1 on: Today at 11:36:52 AM »



Thankfully it seems that most of them have sidestepped the odious self serving cunt and his fortune has shrivelled into dust



Equal worst PM ever along with that fucking scarecrow cunt May



...and I'm a Tory







Second thoughts also equal worst Gordon Brown



....and Tony Blair



No - he's tried to be naughty with anybody that would help him save his £60M of share optionsThankfully it seems that most of them have sidestepped the odious self serving cunt and his fortune has shrivelled into dustEqual worst PM ever along with that fucking scarecrow cunt May...and I'm a TorySecond thoughts also equal worst Gordon Brown....and Tony Blair Logged