April 11, 2021, 05:35:39 PM
Weather
Author
Topic: Weather (Read 201 times)
Robbso
Online
Posts: 14 909
Weather
«
on:
Today
at 09:22:20 AM »
Going over to open the caravan today and the fucking snow decides to visit us. Nice drive over the moors beckons
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 8 634
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Weather
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:26:27 AM »
That's life on the edge for you.
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 176
Re: Weather
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:29:13 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Today
at 09:26:27 AM
That's life on the edge for you.
Robbso
Online
Posts: 14 909
Re: Weather
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 09:42:33 AM »
We cant all be grizzly fucking adams
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 8 634
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Weather
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 10:05:40 AM »
I'm not sure even Dan Haggerty would risk driving through almost 2mm of snow to open his caravan.
Robbso
Online
Posts: 14 909
Re: Weather
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 10:10:28 AM »
He wasnt a townie.
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 176
Re: Weather
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 10:32:43 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Today
at 10:05:40 AM
I'm not sure even Dan Haggerty would risk driving through almost 2mm of snow to open his caravan.
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 4 999
Re: Weather
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 11:07:01 AM »
Well if you will live so close to the Arctic Circle.
Robbso
Online
Posts: 14 909
Re: Weather
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 01:35:47 PM »
I only lost one husky
Georgeloony
Online
Posts: 5
Re: Weather
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 04:46:31 PM »
The fuck you mental fuckers on about,this some caravan swinger carry on going on ere like...if so....
Can I be in,got me own caravan....just a bit short on swingers at the mo.
:beer:x
