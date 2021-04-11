Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 11, 2021, 05:35:39 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Weather  (Read 201 times)
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 909


View Profile
« on: Today at 09:22:20 AM »
Going over to open the caravan today and the fucking snow decides to visit us. Nice drive over the moors beckons
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 634


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:26:27 AM »
That's life on the edge for you.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 176


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:29:13 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 09:26:27 AM
That's life on the edge for you.


 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 909


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:42:33 AM »
We cant all be grizzly fucking adams souey
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 634


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:05:40 AM »
I'm not sure even Dan Haggerty would risk driving through almost 2mm of snow to open his caravan.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 909


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:10:28 AM »
He wasnt a townie.
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 176


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:32:43 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 10:05:40 AM
I'm not sure even Dan Haggerty would risk driving through almost 2mm of snow to open his caravan.

 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bill Buxton
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 999


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:07:01 AM »
Well if you will live so close to the Arctic Circle.
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 909


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:35:47 PM »
I only lost one husky  souey :alastair:
Logged
Georgeloony

Online Online

Posts: 5


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:46:31 PM »
The fuck you mental fuckers on about,this some caravan swinger carry on going on ere like...if so....

Can I be in,got me own caravan....just a bit short on swingers at the mo.

 :beer:x
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 