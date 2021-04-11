Robbso

Online



Posts: 14 909





Posts: 14 909 Weather « on: Today at 09:22:20 AM » Going over to open the caravan today and the fucking snow decides to visit us. Nice drive over the moors beckons Logged

TerryCochranesSocks

Offline



Posts: 8 634





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 8 634Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Weather « Reply #1 on: Today at 09:26:27 AM » That's life on the edge for you. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

Robbso

Online



Posts: 14 909





Posts: 14 909 Re: Weather « Reply #3 on: Today at 09:42:33 AM » We cant all be grizzly fucking adams Logged

TerryCochranesSocks

Offline



Posts: 8 634





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 8 634Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Weather « Reply #4 on: Today at 10:05:40 AM » I'm not sure even Dan Haggerty would risk driving through almost 2mm of snow to open his caravan. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

Robbso

Online



Posts: 14 909





Posts: 14 909 Re: Weather « Reply #5 on: Today at 10:10:28 AM » He wasnt a townie. Logged

Bill Buxton

Online



Posts: 4 999





Posts: 4 999 Re: Weather « Reply #7 on: Today at 11:07:01 AM » Well if you will live so close to the Arctic Circle. Logged

Robbso

Online



Posts: 14 909





Posts: 14 909 Re: Weather « Reply #8 on: Today at 01:35:47 PM » I only lost one husky Logged