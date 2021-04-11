Welcome,
Walking up (and down) Snowdon
Author
Topic: Walking up (and down) Snowdon
MF(c) DOOM
Walking up (and down) Snowdon
«
on:
April 11, 2021, 08:29:05 AM »
Me and the famalam have been invited to walk up Snowdon in a few weeks. We casually said "yeah, no bother" without really thinking. I thought I would just saunter up there in a pair of gazelles and a bar of Kendall Mint Cake
Went up Rosberry Topping yesterday as our first and only bit of practice and the kids moaned all the way up. None of us have any proper walking clobber or hill walking experience and I'm starting to think we might have bitten off more than we can chew.
I looked online and it seems to suggest we are probably being a bit irresponsible are setting ourselves up for a helicopter rescue but then spoke to the people we are supposed to be doing it with and they said "dont worry, its a piece of piss"
Anyone ever done it? Should I bail out and find something a bit lower and flatter!
«
Last Edit: April 11, 2021, 08:57:53 AM by MF(c) DOOM
»
Logged
Block21
Re: Walking up (and down) Snowdon
«
Reply #1 on:
April 11, 2021, 08:44:31 AM »
Done it a few times its easy, there is a nice trail you can take
Logged
King of the North
Duckyfuzz
Re: Walking up (and down) Snowdon
«
Reply #2 on:
April 11, 2021, 08:56:29 AM »
Tough one this.
Imagine the sense of achievement if you and your family do this together.
But if your kids were moaning going up roseberry topping it might be just to far. Doesnt it take 7 hours to get up and down snowdon?
Good luck. Hope you manage it.
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
Re: Walking up (and down) Snowdon
«
Reply #3 on:
April 11, 2021, 09:02:02 AM »
According to the interweb and depending on how fit you are and which route you choose it takes 3-5 hours to get up and 2 - 3 hours to come down. There was a train to bring you down but that doesn't start operating until the week after we go!
Logged
King of the North
Duckyfuzz
Re: Walking up (and down) Snowdon
«
Reply #4 on:
April 11, 2021, 09:07:39 AM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on April 11, 2021, 09:02:02 AM
According to the interweb and depending on how fit you are and which route you choose it takes 3-5 hours to get up and 2 - 3 hours to come down. There was a train to bring you down but that doesn't start operating until the week after we go!
You may have to bribe the kids with some kind of a reward if they do it with minimal moaning
Or get one of these.........
Logged
Robbso
Re: Walking up (and down) Snowdon
«
Reply #5 on:
April 11, 2021, 09:15:58 AM »
Or leave them up there
Logged
El Capitan
Re: Walking up (and down) Snowdon
«
Reply #6 on:
April 11, 2021, 09:16:34 AM »
Can you take a Sherpa?
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
John Theone
Re: Walking up (and down) Snowdon
«
Reply #7 on:
April 11, 2021, 09:56:36 AM »
You will need proper footwear and clothing
It won't be a tarmac track and the weather can be very unpredictable at this time of year especially when you get up a height.
Take (hot) drinks and energy bars/chocolate and make sure your phone is fully charged
Make sure somebody knows where you are going and what time you might get back.
Logged
King of the North
Duckyfuzz
Re: Walking up (and down) Snowdon
«
Reply #8 on:
April 11, 2021, 09:59:41 AM »
All good advice.
But he has let someone know.......... US
I am sure we could put together some kind of thunderbird/ baywatch rescue party together if they get in trouble.
Logged
Robbso
Re: Walking up (and down) Snowdon
«
Reply #9 on:
April 11, 2021, 10:02:54 AM »
Count me out, Im worried about driving to Scarborough
Logged
Wee_Willie
Re: Walking up (and down) Snowdon
«
Reply #10 on:
April 11, 2021, 10:20:59 AM »
I have done it.
Depends on age and fitness level of kids.
I would start at Pen y Pass car park and do either the pyg or miner route. Get a taxi or sherpa bus as then you can take a different descent. I would also consider taking train back down which is a good experience.
Logged
Block21
Re: Walking up (and down) Snowdon
«
Reply #11 on:
April 11, 2021, 10:22:56 AM »
Walking boots, trousers and a warm light top and have a bag with wet kit and warm kit and also hot brew and high sugar and fat snacks. Just take it easy and you'll be up and down in 5-6 hours
Logged
Wee_Willie
Re: Walking up (and down) Snowdon
«
Reply #12 on:
April 11, 2021, 10:27:36 AM »
After re-readng the OP - take a decent rucksack as a responsible adult - plenty of water and energy bars. Sunglass, hat, some decent walking clobber - include boots. Weather is changeable and you will find it different on top. Just use common sense. Train idea coming down seems to fit well with your kids.
Logged
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Infant Herpes
Re: Walking up (and down) Snowdon
«
Reply #13 on:
April 11, 2021, 01:52:59 PM »
Take wet wipes instead of tissues (they're wet already, so it won't matter if it rains) and remember to put your Razzle Magazine in poly pockets.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Walking up (and down) Snowdon
«
Reply #14 on:
April 11, 2021, 01:55:29 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on April 11, 2021, 09:16:34 AM
Can you take a Sherpa?
Theres no road, knobhead
Logged
Georgeloony
Re: Walking up (and down) Snowdon
«
Reply #15 on:
April 11, 2021, 03:29:42 PM »
Talking about Sherpas,docu/film on Netflix called erm...SHERPAS, give it a watch 9.5 /10 from me like 👍
Logged
Pigeon droppings
Re: Walking up (and down) Snowdon
«
Reply #16 on:
April 11, 2021, 09:38:27 PM »
ABSOLUTELY DEFINATELY bin off the kids!
....If they whinged up Roseberry, then your onto a loser with Snowden!
They wont appreciate the views, or the achievement of that they attained!
DEFFO get decent waterproofs.......you may not need them, but if you do, you'll appreciate them more than Matalan specials which leak like fuck.....at least youll own them for future expeditions! Don't forget.....it could start raining the minute you set off......then youre stuck with wet clothes for 5 or 6 hours cos you didnt invest!
Logged
monkeyman
Re: Walking up (and down) Snowdon
«
Reply #17 on:
April 11, 2021, 09:41:52 PM »
DID IT YEARS AGO WHEN I WAS IN THE PARAS D COMPANY NORTON ROAD T.A IT WAS HARD WORK THEN IT WAS BALTIC
Logged
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Infant Herpes
Re: Walking up (and down) Snowdon
«
Reply #18 on:
April 11, 2021, 09:50:41 PM »
We conquered Ben Nevis three years ago. We spent the first hour walking up the wrong fucking hill!. Anyhow, on the way back down the correct peak, we got to within about an hour of the finish, when we encountered an Indian bloke and his family going up. There was him, his wife and three very young kids. It was about 6pm, and they were all in shorts and flip flops. Perhaps he was a Sherpa showing off.
Logged
Pigeon droppings
Re: Walking up (and down) Snowdon
«
Reply #19 on:
April 11, 2021, 09:55:46 PM »
................and there's the first reply that goes off on a tangent!
Logged
Block21
Re: Walking up (and down) Snowdon
«
Reply #20 on:
April 11, 2021, 10:36:49 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on April 11, 2021, 09:41:52 PM
DID IT YEARS AGO WHEN I WAS IN THE PARAS D COMPANY NORTON ROAD T.A IT WAS HARD WORK THEN IT WAS BALTIC
You were a stab monkey
Logged
Minge
Superstar
Re: Walking up (and down) Snowdon
«
Reply #21 on:
Yesterday
at 12:29:14 PM »
Whats the fucking point
Sounds like a family nightmare for what
fuck all thats what .
Sack it off
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
Re: Walking up (and down) Snowdon
«
Reply #22 on:
Today
at 10:41:46 PM »
Quote from: Minge on
Yesterday
at 12:29:14 PM
Whats the fucking point
Sounds like a family nightmare for what
fuck all thats what .
Sack it off
i'm going to say that to the lioness tonight, word for word
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Re: Walking up (and down) Snowdon
«
Reply #23 on:
Today
at 10:49:28 PM »
I've walked up Snowden.
I don't remember it being a hard walk.
Just start early, wear the right boots, and carry waterproofs and enough to eat and drink.
It would better to do it when the train is running to give the kids the option of taking it down if they have had enough. Mind you they will be fucked off to find out they could have got the train up as well.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Infant Herpes
Re: Walking up (and down) Snowdon
«
Reply #24 on:
Today
at 11:30:58 PM »
Princess Margaret used to mount Snowdon.
Logged
