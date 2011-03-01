MF(c) DOOM

Posts: 4 407 Walking up (and down) Snowdon « on: Yesterday at 08:29:05 AM » Me and the famalam have been invited to walk up Snowdon in a few weeks. We casually said "yeah, no bother" without really thinking. I thought I would just saunter up there in a pair of gazelles and a bar of Kendall Mint Cake



Went up Rosberry Topping yesterday as our first and only bit of practice and the kids moaned all the way up. None of us have any proper walking clobber or hill walking experience and I'm starting to think we might have bitten off more than we can chew.



I looked online and it seems to suggest we are probably being a bit irresponsible are setting ourselves up for a helicopter rescue but then spoke to the people we are supposed to be doing it with and they said "dont worry, its a piece of piss"



Anyone ever done it? Should I bail out and find something a bit lower and flatter!

Re: Walking up (and down) Snowdon

Tough one this.



Imagine the sense of achievement if you and your family do this together.



But if your kids were moaning going up roseberry topping it might be just to far. Doesnt it take 7 hours to get up and down snowdon?



Good luck. Hope you manage it.



MF(c) DOOM

Re: Walking up (and down) Snowdon

According to the interweb and depending on how fit you are and which route you choose it takes 3-5 hours to get up and 2 - 3 hours to come down. There was a train to bring you down but that doesn't start operating until the week after we go!

Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 09:02:02 AM
According to the interweb and depending on how fit you are and which route you choose it takes 3-5 hours to get up and 2 - 3 hours to come down. There was a train to bring you down but that doesn't start operating until the week after we go!





You may have to bribe the kids with some kind of a reward if they do it with minimal moaning





Or get one of these.........











John Theone

Re: Walking up (and down) Snowdon

You will need proper footwear and clothing



It won't be a tarmac track and the weather can be very unpredictable at this time of year especially when you get up a height.



Take (hot) drinks and energy bars/chocolate and make sure your phone is fully charged



Make sure somebody knows where you are going and what time you might get back.





Wee_Willie

Re: Walking up (and down) Snowdon

I have done it.



Depends on age and fitness level of kids.



I would start at Pen y Pass car park and do either the pyg or miner route. Get a taxi or sherpa bus as then you can take a different descent. I would also consider taking train back down which is a good experience.

Block21

Re: Walking up (and down) Snowdon

Walking boots, trousers and a warm light top and have a bag with wet kit and warm kit and also hot brew and high sugar and fat snacks. Just take it easy and you'll be up and down in 5-6 hours

Wee_Willie

Re: Walking up (and down) Snowdon

After re-readng the OP - take a decent rucksack as a responsible adult - plenty of water and energy bars. Sunglass, hat, some decent walking clobber - include boots. Weather is changeable and you will find it different on top. Just use common sense. Train idea coming down seems to fit well with your kids.

Ollyboro



Re: Walking up (and down) Snowdon

Take wet wipes instead of tissues (they're wet already, so it won't matter if it rains) and remember to put your Razzle Magazine in poly pockets.

Pigeon droppings

Re: Walking up (and down) Snowdon

ABSOLUTELY DEFINATELY bin off the kids!



....If they whinged up Roseberry, then your onto a loser with Snowden!



They wont appreciate the views, or the achievement of that they attained!



DEFFO get decent waterproofs.......you may not need them, but if you do, you'll appreciate them more than Matalan specials which leak like fuck.....at least youll own them for future expeditions! Don't forget.....it could start raining the minute you set off......then youre stuck with wet clothes for 5 or 6 hours cos you didnt invest!



monkeyman

Re: Walking up (and down) Snowdon

DID IT YEARS AGO WHEN I WAS IN THE PARAS D COMPANY NORTON ROAD T.A IT WAS HARD WORK THEN IT WAS BALTIC