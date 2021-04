kippers

Offline



Posts: 2 810





Posts: 2 810 Warnock « on: April 10, 2021, 07:44:12 PM » Should call it a day and fuck off .



The football served up is dogshit week after week.



There, Ive got that off me chest. Logged

Itchy_ring

Offline



Posts: 2 720





Posts: 2 720 Re: Warnock « Reply #3 on: April 10, 2021, 08:08:37 PM » Think we were expecting a miracle after the start but we all knew that our squad is dog shit and he's had one hand tied behind his back because there was no way to shift some poor big earners. Logged

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 9 680







Posts: 9 680 Re: Warnock « Reply #4 on: April 10, 2021, 08:12:50 PM » Hes a turd polisher. Sadly hes on the last remnants of his polish. Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 1 181





Posts: 1 181 Re: Warnock « Reply #5 on: April 10, 2021, 10:11:43 PM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on April 10, 2021, 08:12:50 PM Hes a turd polisher. Sadly hes on the last remnants of his polish.



I get what you are saying....it's 12 months shit or bust with him now,,,,, if he fucks it up next season...it will take a while to get this club on an even keel again...A full reset will be on the cards after him that's for sure I get what you are saying....it's 12 months shit or bust with him now,,,,, if he fucks it up next season...it will take a while to get this club on an even keel again...A full reset will be on the cards after him that's for sure Logged

Tom_Trinder

Offline



Posts: 1 705





Posts: 1 705 Re: Warnock « Reply #6 on: April 10, 2021, 11:45:20 PM » Warnock did his job last season keeping us up. Gibson should of got shot of



him then and got someone in with ambition, as Warnocks just here for his old



age pension now.



Logged

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 45 177





Posts: 45 177 Re: Warnock « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 01:41:59 PM »





Fuck knows what well do if we actually get promoted though. Get Southgate back probably Warnock has done enough to warrant having another crack at promotion next season with a few more of his own signings.Fuck knows what well do if we actually get promoted though. Get Southgate back probably Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

King of the North

Offline



Posts: 1 786





Duckyfuzz





Posts: 1 786Duckyfuzz Re: Warnock « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 01:46:54 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 01:41:59 PM





Fuck knows what well do if we actually get promoted though. Get Southgate back probably

Warnock has done enough to warrant having another crack at promotion next season with a few more of his own signings.Fuck knows what well do if we actually get promoted though. Get Southgate back probably

I hear karanka is looking for a job.



I hear karanka is looking for a job. Logged

Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 4 999





Posts: 4 999 Re: Warnock « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 03:14:54 PM » I think Warnock deserves another season but the club needs a younger man at the helm after that. Logged

Bud Wiser

Offline



Posts: 10 230



Bausor & Gill OUT!!!





Posts: 10 230Bausor & Gill OUT!!! Re: Warnock « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 03:27:43 PM »



I can't help thinking most of our fans would be more happy if we were in another relegation battle. Logged https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg

Alberto Bongaloid

Offline



Posts: 807





Posts: 807 Re: Warnock « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 05:00:17 PM » I think hes lost the dressing room. Shame Logged