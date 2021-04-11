That Bernie was quite vociferous the wag . .
Didn't he end up with brown trousers 🤔
THIS CUNT STIRRED THE SHIT BIG STYLE WITH LIDS AND BERNIE
HE'S A FUCKING PRICK IGNORE THE CUNT
Who Me?
Think you are very mistaken there . . . Not my style at all.
Spot on Atomic...is a good egg... monkey has been on the cold ones again..... me and block might be cunts but Atomic isint...
Do you like this one monkey lad u piss head....https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sw7zT9wqwd8
Thank you Sir for cleaning that up.
If it's beer talking then so be it,
He certainly wouldn't say it to My face 🤔
Peace, love & Understanding
As for the nice comment
For you My dancing friend a bit of an old school 'classic'
Enjoy: https://youtu.be/hmYbJSBGsP0