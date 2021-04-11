Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 11, 2021, 12:53:14 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Liddle Towers V Bernie Question  (Read 216 times)
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 182


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 07:31:19 PM »
Did it ever go off between them two or was it all wind and piss.....?

Last time I looked in Liddle looked to be chasing shadows on big Bernie....... did Bernie come good and topple Liddle or was Liddle pissing up the wrong tree.... :like:

Soz if mentioning Liddle's name offends  but I did look through the boards TC to see if such question might be allowed.... mcl
/
/
Logged
Block21
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 907


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:32:33 PM »
In a nutshell bernie pulled liddles pants down and fingered his bum  :ponce:
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 182


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:38:01 PM »
Quote from: Block21 on Yesterday at 07:32:33 PM
In a nutshell bernie pulled liddles pants down and fingered his bum  :ponce:

 monkey

That's what I thought at the time...... but I've been watching the full box set of vikings so missed the ending between them two.....Vikings is aa good 6 series box set before anyone asks..... on par with game of thrones if your asking me...
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 182


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:55:54 PM »
Lidle T...also known as the sleeping pil...... where are u.......lets be having you.... monkey
Logged
Atomic Dog
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 231


Bow Wow Wow


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:50:32 PM »
That Bernie was quite vociferous the wag . . 


 Didn't he end up with brown trousers 🤔
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 166


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:55:03 PM »
Quote from: Atomic Dog on Yesterday at 10:50:32 PM
That Bernie was quite vociferous the wag . . 


 Didn't he end up with brown trousers 🤔


Bernie shat his pants.



Nothing worse than an internet gobshite, dont you agree Atomic lad 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Block21
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 907


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:14:16 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 10:55:03 PM
Quote from: Atomic Dog on Yesterday at 10:50:32 PM
That Bernie was quite vociferous the wag . . 


 Didn't he end up with brown trousers 🤔


Bernie shat his pants.



Nothing worse than an internet gobshite, dont you agree Atomic lad 

Are you saying Bernie was a great big pooh bum 
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 588


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:23:20 PM »
Quote from: Atomic Dog on Yesterday at 10:50:32 PM
That Bernie was quite vociferous the wag . . 


 Didn't he end up with brown trousers 🤔
THIS CUNT STIRRED THE SHIT BIG STYLE WITH LIDS AND BERNIE
HE'S A FUCKING PRICK IGNORE THE CUNT  :wanker:
Logged
Atomic Dog
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 231


Bow Wow Wow


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:43:48 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 11:23:20 PM
Quote from: Atomic Dog on Yesterday at 10:50:32 PM
That Bernie was quite vociferous the wag . . 


 Didn't he end up with brown trousers 🤔
THIS CUNT STIRRED THE SHIT BIG STYLE WITH LIDS AND BERNIE
HE'S A FUCKING PRICK IGNORE THE CUNT  :wanker:

Who Me?

Think you are very mistaken there . . . Not my style at all.
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 182


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:48:13 PM »
 monkey
Quote from: Atomic Dog on Yesterday at 11:43:48 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 11:23:20 PM
Quote from: Atomic Dog on Yesterday at 10:50:32 PM
That Bernie was quite vociferous the wag . .  


 Didn't he end up with brown trousers 🤔
THIS CUNT STIRRED THE SHIT BIG STYLE WITH LIDS AND BERNIE
HE'S A FUCKING PRICK IGNORE THE CUNT  :wanker:

Who Me?

Think you are very mistaken there . . . Not my style at all.

 monkey

Spot on Atomic...is a good egg... monkey has been on the cold ones again..... me and block might be cunts but Atomic isint... :like:


Do you like this one monkey lad u piss head....https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sw7zT9wqwd8
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 182


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:53:29 PM »

To all you angry fuckers out there....... wind yourself in....just enjoy the tunes.... :like:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ntuqTuc6HxM
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 182


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 11:59:02 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 11:23:20 PM
Quote from: Atomic Dog on Yesterday at 10:50:32 PM
That Bernie was quite vociferous the wag . . 


 Didn't he end up with brown trousers 🤔
THIS CUNT STIRRED THE SHIT BIG STYLE WITH LIDS AND BERNIE
HE'S A FUCKING PRICK IGNORE THE CUNT  :wanker:

Did he find him  or is he still in %lockdown$ bless him......
Logged
Atomic Dog
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 231


Bow Wow Wow


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 11:59:38 PM »
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 11:48:13 PM
monkey
Quote from: Atomic Dog on Yesterday at 11:43:48 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 11:23:20 PM
Quote from: Atomic Dog on Yesterday at 10:50:32 PM
That Bernie was quite vociferous the wag . .  


 Didn't he end up with brown trousers 🤔
THIS CUNT STIRRED THE SHIT BIG STYLE WITH LIDS AND BERNIE
HE'S A FUCKING PRICK IGNORE THE CUNT  :wanker:

Who Me?

Think you are very mistaken there . . . Not my style at all.

 monkey

Spot on Atomic...is a good egg... monkey has been on the cold ones again..... me and block might be cunts but Atomic isint... :like:


Do you like this one monkey lad u piss head....https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sw7zT9wqwd8

Thank you Sir for cleaning that up.

If it's beer talking then so be it,

He certainly wouldn't say it to My face 🤔

Peace, love & Understanding

As for the nice comment

For you My dancing friend a bit of an old school 'classic'

Enjoy: https://youtu.be/hmYbJSBGsP0
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 182


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 12:06:46 AM »
 This one goes out to monkeyman....... You big drinker 


Even you punks will appreciate this one....

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jhdFe3evXpk
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 