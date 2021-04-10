Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 10, 2021, 09:45:11 PM
Author Topic: Boromart on flyme  (Read 168 times)
T_Bone
Posts: 2 177


« on: Today at 07:04:37 PM »
See he's posted about the lass of big brother dying 

Shame he couldn't show the same respect yesterday for prince Philip when he was insulating he was a pedo  lost

Fucking rancid cunt  :wanker:
kippers
Posts: 2 807


« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:38:45 PM »
The man is an argumentative arsehole.

Condescending prick and there are many others historically on there.
Block21
Posts: 905


« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:43:16 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on Today at 07:04:37 PM
See he's posted about the lass of big brother dying 

Shame he couldn't show the same respect yesterday for prince Philip when he was insulating he was a pedo  lost

Fucking rancid cunt  :wanker:

He is Rob and badads 'type'  klins
The Chicken Run

Posts: 6


« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:08:17 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on Today at 07:04:37 PM
See he's posted about the lass of big brother dying 

Shame he couldn't show the same respect yesterday for prince Philip when he was insulating he was a pedo  lost

Fucking rancid cunt  :wanker:


Jade Goodie died years a go.
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 678



« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:09:32 PM »
Did Boromart lose his wife a while ago?
Erimus44
Posts: 411


« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:52:36 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 08:09:32 PM
Did Boromart lose his wife a while ago?

Martin was shagging behind her back when she was terminally ill too.  :wanker:
headset
Posts: 1 168


« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:57:08 PM »
Quote from: Erimus44 on Today at 08:52:36 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 08:09:32 PM
Did Boromart lose his wife a while ago?

Martin was shagging behind her back when she was terminally ill too.  :wanker:

Ouuch.... monkey

We might need VAR for this one.....
Block21
Posts: 905


« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:00:24 PM »
Quote from: Erimus44 on Today at 08:52:36 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 08:09:32 PM
Did Boromart lose his wife a while ago?

Martin was shagging behind her back when she was terminally ill too.  :wanker:

If only he took her place the fucking scumbag
