April 10, 2021, 09:45:11 PM
Boromart on flyme
Author
Topic: Boromart on flyme (Read 168 times)
T_Bone
Offline
Posts: 2 177
Boromart on flyme
«
on:
Today
at 07:04:37 PM »
See he's posted about the lass of big brother dying
Shame he couldn't show the same respect yesterday for prince Philip when he was insulating he was a pedo
Fucking rancid cunt
kippers
Offline
Posts: 2 807
Re: Boromart on flyme
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:38:45 PM »
The man is an argumentative arsehole.
Condescending prick and there are many others historically on there.
Block21
Online
Posts: 905
Re: Boromart on flyme
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 07:43:16 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on
Today
at 07:04:37 PM
See he's posted about the lass of big brother dying
Shame he couldn't show the same respect yesterday for prince Philip when he was insulating he was a pedo
Fucking rancid cunt
He is Rob and badads 'type'
The Chicken Run
Offline
Posts: 6
Re: Boromart on flyme
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 08:08:17 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on
Today
at 07:04:37 PM
See he's posted about the lass of big brother dying
Shame he couldn't show the same respect yesterday for prince Philip when he was insulating he was a pedo
Fucking rancid cunt
Jade Goodie died years a go.
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 678
Re: Boromart on flyme
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 08:09:32 PM »
Did Boromart lose his wife a while ago?
Erimus44
Offline
Posts: 411
Re: Boromart on flyme
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 08:52:36 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Today
at 08:09:32 PM
Did Boromart lose his wife a while ago?
Martin was shagging behind her back when she was terminally ill too.
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 168
Re: Boromart on flyme
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 08:57:08 PM »
Quote from: Erimus44 on
Today
at 08:52:36 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Today
at 08:09:32 PM
Did Boromart lose his wife a while ago?
Martin was shagging behind her back when she was terminally ill too.
Ouuch....
We might need VAR for this one.....
Block21
Online
Posts: 905
Re: Boromart on flyme
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 09:00:24 PM »
Quote from: Erimus44 on
Today
at 08:52:36 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Today
at 08:09:32 PM
Did Boromart lose his wife a while ago?
Martin was shagging behind her back when she was terminally ill too.
If only he took her place the fucking scumbag
