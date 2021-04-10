T_Bone

Boromart on flyme « on: Today at 07:04:37 PM »



Shame he couldn't show the same respect yesterday for prince Philip when he was insulating he was a pedo



See he's posted about the lass of big brother dying

Shame he couldn't show the same respect yesterday for prince Philip when he was insulating he was a pedo

Fucking rancid cunt

Re: Boromart on flyme « Reply #1 on: Today at 07:38:45 PM » The man is an argumentative arsehole.



Condescending prick and there are many others historically on there.



