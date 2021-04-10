Welcome,
April 14, 2021, 01:26:49 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ADI-DEMS POST ON BOREME
Author
Topic: ADI-DEMS POST ON BOREME
monkeyman
Posts: 11 591
ADI-DEMS POST ON BOREME
«
on:
April 10, 2021, 02:32:27 PM
ABOUT THE NEW POSTERS ON ERE
John Theone
Posts: 376
Re: ADI-DEMS POST ON BOREME
«
Reply #1 on:
April 10, 2021, 02:34:52 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on April 10, 2021, 02:32:27 PM
ABOUT THE NEW POSTERS ON ERE
What about it?
El Capitan
Posts: 45 195
Re: ADI-DEMS POST ON BOREME
«
Reply #2 on:
April 10, 2021, 02:40:25 PM
Sounds like me owld fruit Rifle has been busy
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Gingerpig
Posts: 878
Re: ADI-DEMS POST ON BOREME
«
Reply #3 on:
April 10, 2021, 02:45:41 PM
He does get them biting does Rifle
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Block21
Posts: 926
Re: ADI-DEMS POST ON BOREME
«
Reply #4 on:
April 10, 2021, 03:59:44 PM
Those whoppers haven't even seen the half of it yet, when I have a bit more Time on my hands I will be logging into my flyme sleeper accounts
for the record, coluka, weegord and Cooper aren't me. As for being the real block21 I have already said I am the original B21 I've sat there for years
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 731
Re: ADI-DEMS POST ON BOREME
«
Reply #5 on:
April 10, 2021, 04:41:51 PM
All a bit fraught over there
headset
Posts: 1 191
Re: ADI-DEMS POST ON BOREME
«
Reply #6 on:
April 10, 2021, 07:18:23 PM
I fantasize about bumming adi's miss's the posh cunt .......whilst he wanks off and watches in a corner...
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 807
Re: ADI-DEMS POST ON BOREME
«
Reply #7 on:
April 10, 2021, 07:23:09 PM
Watch out! Hes a lawyer!!!!
headset
Posts: 1 191
Re: ADI-DEMS POST ON BOREME
«
Reply #8 on:
April 10, 2021, 07:23:32 PM
Quote from: Block21 on April 10, 2021, 03:59:44 PM
Those whoppers haven't even seen the half of it yet, when I have a bit more Time on my hands I will be logging into my flyme sleeper accounts
for the record, coluka, weegord and Cooper aren't me. As for being the real block21 I have already said I am the original B21 I've sat there for years
If u haven't got a sleeper account on fly me,,,,, u are not worth your salt..... u would have took those above accounts before..... that Yousaf shit has flushed you out u fake.... trying to clear your name. in case it comes on top....
Block21
Posts: 926
Re: ADI-DEMS POST ON BOREME
«
Reply #9 on:
April 10, 2021, 07:26:26 PM
Quote from: headset on April 10, 2021, 07:23:32 PM
Quote from: Block21 on April 10, 2021, 03:59:44 PM
Those whoppers haven't even seen the half of it yet, when I have a bit more Time on my hands I will be logging into my flyme sleeper accounts
for the record, coluka, weegord and Cooper aren't me. As for being the real block21 I have already said I am the original B21 I've sat there for years
If u haven't got a sleeper account on fly me,,,,, u are not worth your salt..... u would have took those above accounts before..... that Yousaf shit has flushed you out u fake.... trying to clear your name. in case it comes on top....
What yer on about headset ya barmy cunt
headset
Posts: 1 191
Re: ADI-DEMS POST ON BOREME
«
Reply #10 on:
April 10, 2021, 07:44:00 PM
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on April 10, 2021, 07:23:09 PM
Watch out! Hes a lawyer!!!!
I would still bum his lass whilst he watches......Nothing wrong in that..... he could bum our lass if wanted
2 providing I can bum his lass first....
That woood swing any jury my way.....
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 680
Re: ADI-DEMS POST ON BOREME
«
Reply #11 on:
April 10, 2021, 08:13:59 PM
He must have read my dig about him being a left wing socialist that sends his kids to a private school to be surrounded by mini capitalists
headset
Posts: 1 191
Re: ADI-DEMS POST ON BOREME
«
Reply #12 on:
April 10, 2021, 09:03:36 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on April 10, 2021, 08:13:59 PM
He must have read my dig about him being a left wing socialist that sends his kids to a private school to be surrounded by mini capitalists
....
I like he's big words and paragraphs... he educates me in that way no messing..... I'd still ask his other half if she liked the look of "big monty" whilst he went 2 fill the drinks up in the kitchen....
Gingerpig
Posts: 878
Re: ADI-DEMS POST ON BOREME
«
Reply #13 on:
April 10, 2021, 09:54:42 PM
I think she just watches Casualty while he puts the world to rights on there & go to their separate bedrooms ......
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
headset
Posts: 1 191
Re: ADI-DEMS POST ON BOREME
«
Reply #14 on:
April 10, 2021, 10:00:49 PM
i want 'boro legend on here or I might clone him. the is more to him than cut and paste....
kippers
Posts: 2 816
Re: ADI-DEMS POST ON BOREME
«
Reply #15 on:
April 11, 2021, 12:54:07 PM
Quote from: Gingerpig on April 10, 2021, 09:54:42 PM
I think she just watches Casualty while he puts the world to rights on there & go to their separate bedrooms ......
Hey, leave me and our lass out of this
headset
Posts: 1 191
Re: ADI-DEMS POST ON BOREME
«
Reply #16 on:
Yesterday
at 06:29:02 PM »
Quote from: Gingerpig on April 10, 2021, 09:54:42 PM
I think she just watches Casualty while he puts the world to rights on there & go to their separate bedrooms ......
He's a cunt but a funny kind of cunt....I quite like him me..... well above my IQ like.....
WeeGord
Posts: 5
Re: ADI-DEMS POST ON BOREME
«
Reply #17 on:
Yesterday
at 11:43:19 PM »
You are confusing IQ with eloquence.
Plenty of lawyers are eloquent and cunts at the same time.
