monkeyman

Offline



Posts: 11 591





Posts: 11 591 ADI-DEMS POST ON BOREME « on: April 10, 2021, 02:32:27 PM » ABOUT THE NEW POSTERS ON ERE Logged

Gingerpig

Offline



Posts: 878





Posts: 878 Re: ADI-DEMS POST ON BOREME « Reply #3 on: April 10, 2021, 02:45:41 PM » He does get them biting does Rifle Logged The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow

Block21

Offline



Posts: 926





Posts: 926 Re: ADI-DEMS POST ON BOREME « Reply #4 on: April 10, 2021, 03:59:44 PM » for the record, coluka, weegord and Cooper aren't me. As for being the real block21 I have already said I am the original B21 I've sat there for years Those whoppers haven't even seen the half of it yet, when I have a bit more Time on my hands I will be logging into my flyme sleeper accountsfor the record, coluka, weegord and Cooper aren't me. As for being the real block21 I have already said I am the original B21 I've sat there for years Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 1 191





Posts: 1 191 Re: ADI-DEMS POST ON BOREME « Reply #6 on: April 10, 2021, 07:18:23 PM » I fantasize about bumming adi's miss's the posh cunt .......whilst he wanks off and watches in a corner... Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 1 191





Posts: 1 191 Re: ADI-DEMS POST ON BOREME « Reply #8 on: April 10, 2021, 07:23:32 PM » Quote from: Block21 on April 10, 2021, 03:59:44 PM for the record, coluka, weegord and Cooper aren't me. As for being the real block21 I have already said I am the original B21 I've sat there for years

Those whoppers haven't even seen the half of it yet, when I have a bit more Time on my hands I will be logging into my flyme sleeper accountsfor the record, coluka, weegord and Cooper aren't me. As for being the real block21 I have already said I am the original B21 I've sat there for years

If u haven't got a sleeper account on fly me,,,,, u are not worth your salt..... u would have took those above accounts before..... that Yousaf shit has flushed you out u fake.... trying to clear your name. in case it comes on top.... If u haven't got a sleeper account on fly me,,,,, u are not worth your salt..... u would have took those above accounts before..... that Yousaf shit has flushed you out u fake.... trying to clear your name. in case it comes on top.... Logged

Block21

Offline



Posts: 926





Posts: 926 Re: ADI-DEMS POST ON BOREME « Reply #9 on: April 10, 2021, 07:26:26 PM » Quote from: headset on April 10, 2021, 07:23:32 PM Quote from: Block21 on April 10, 2021, 03:59:44 PM for the record, coluka, weegord and Cooper aren't me. As for being the real block21 I have already said I am the original B21 I've sat there for years

Those whoppers haven't even seen the half of it yet, when I have a bit more Time on my hands I will be logging into my flyme sleeper accountsfor the record, coluka, weegord and Cooper aren't me. As for being the real block21 I have already said I am the original B21 I've sat there for years

If u haven't got a sleeper account on fly me,,,,, u are not worth your salt..... u would have took those above accounts before..... that Yousaf shit has flushed you out u fake.... trying to clear your name. in case it comes on top....

If u haven't got a sleeper account on fly me,,,,, u are not worth your salt..... u would have took those above accounts before..... that Yousaf shit has flushed you out u fake.... trying to clear your name. in case it comes on top....

What yer on about headset ya barmy cunt What yer on about headset ya barmy cunt Logged

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 9 680







Posts: 9 680 Re: ADI-DEMS POST ON BOREME « Reply #11 on: April 10, 2021, 08:13:59 PM » He must have read my dig about him being a left wing socialist that sends his kids to a private school to be surrounded by mini capitalists Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 1 191





Posts: 1 191 Re: ADI-DEMS POST ON BOREME « Reply #12 on: April 10, 2021, 09:03:36 PM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on April 10, 2021, 08:13:59 PM He must have read my dig about him being a left wing socialist that sends his kids to a private school to be surrounded by mini capitalists



....



I like he's big words and paragraphs... he educates me in that way no messing..... I'd still ask his other half if she liked the look of "big monty" whilst he went 2 fill the drinks up in the kitchen....



....I like he's big words and paragraphs... he educates me in that way no messing..... I'd still ask his other half if she liked the look of "big monty" whilst he went 2 fill the drinks up in the kitchen.... Logged

Gingerpig

Offline



Posts: 878





Posts: 878 Re: ADI-DEMS POST ON BOREME « Reply #13 on: April 10, 2021, 09:54:42 PM » I think she just watches Casualty while he puts the world to rights on there & go to their separate bedrooms ...... Logged The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow