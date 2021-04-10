Those whoppers haven't even seen the half of it yet, when I have a bit more Time on my hands I will be logging into my flyme sleeper accounts
for the record, coluka, weegord and Cooper aren't me. As for being the real block21 I have already said I am the original B21 I've sat there for years
If u haven't got a sleeper account on fly me,,,,, u are not worth your salt..... u would have took those above accounts before..... that Yousaf shit has flushed you out u fake.... trying to clear your name. in case it comes on top....