April 10, 2021, 03:05:57 PM
Author Topic: National Day  (Read 107 times)
Robbso
« on: Today at 12:41:59 PM »
And no ITK Tips
Whats going on
Robbso
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:52:36 PM »
Ive gone for Any Second Now 10/1 shot  :mido:
King of the North
Duckyfuzz


« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:52:50 PM »
Yala Enki for me today.

Bryony Frost to make history by becoming the first woman to win the national.


 
King of the North
Duckyfuzz


« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:55:02 PM »
Mister malarkey for an each way bet
Robbso
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:00:07 PM »
I fancy magic of light might come close.
coluka

« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:14:29 PM »
Farclas for me
Cooper671

« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:10:21 PM »
Any second now straight win

Chris's dream picked by my daughter ew
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:25:04 PM »
Burrows Saint
El Capitan
« Reply #8 on: Today at 02:25:49 PM »
Quote from: King of the North on Today at 12:52:50 PM
Yala Enki for me today.

Bryony Frost to make history by becoming the first woman to win the national.


 





Woke wanker 
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
King of the North
Duckyfuzz


« Reply #9 on: Today at 02:27:12 PM »
Sshhh

Don't go telling the world
















The split arse better win!!!(is that better)
Itchy_ring
« Reply #10 on: Today at 02:48:50 PM »
Kimberlite Candy for me  donkey
