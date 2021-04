King of the North

Barnsley have lost once in the last 5 and could be as high as third with a win today.

We havenít won in three games and the playoffs, although mathematically possible, seem out of reach now.



Barnsley should win this one but we are consistently inconsistent so I am going for a 2-1 win to the boro.







Not sure I should be doing this one as we got beat last time but here it is..........

Think we can get something today if we are on our game, has given them a kick up the arse to let them know a few are going out the door, no pressure to make play offs now, 0-1

Every time i have seen barnsley they don't look that good ......so a 1-1

Donít think I could give less of a fuck about this season now







Iíll be watching the IPL

Yeah theyíre my team too... strong English presence, and they play in pink









Finished second last and last in the last 2 years

The China virus is running riot out there, will they be able to finish the tournament?

Ho the hell does this excuse of a keeper continue to get a game? Pathetic.

Still another five games of this season left. Probably one of the most unforgettable seasons in Boro's history.

Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 05:13:40 PM
Still another five games of this season left. Probably one of the most unforgettable seasons in Boro's history.



Its a season that we've had many times in the past - sitting in mid table in the second tier with nothing to play for.



Makes quite a nice change after the tensions of possible play off/relegation in recent years



Its a season that we've had many times in the past - sitting in mid table in the second tier with nothing to play for.

Makes quite a nice change after the tensions of possible play off/relegation in recent years

I wonder what sort of attendances we will get next season. I think they may be quite good after this last year of house arrest.