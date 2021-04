King of the North

Barnsley have lost once in the last 5 and could be as high as third with a win today.

We havenít won in three games and the playoffs, although mathematically possible, seem out of reach now.



Barnsley should win this one but we are consistently inconsistent so I am going for a 2-1 win to the boro.







