Author Topic: Lefties v Goldfish  (Read 45 times)
Uncle Marbles
Mickgaz
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:26:31 PM »
Gold fish has a bigger brain and longer memory 
Uncle Marbles
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:38:11 PM »
Goldfish dont have beer guts, smell of piss and they are more optimistic .
