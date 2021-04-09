Welcome,
April 09, 2021, 11:00:29 PM
Lefties v Goldfish
Author
Topic: Lefties v Goldfish (Read 45 times)
Uncle Marbles
Lefties v Goldfish
Mickgaz
Re: Lefties v Goldfish
Gold fish has a bigger brain and longer memory
Uncle Marbles
Re: Lefties v Goldfish
Goldfish dont have beer guts, smell of piss and they are more optimistic .
