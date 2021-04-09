Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Uncle Albert v Grandad  (Read 245 times)
Uncle Marbles
« on: April 09, 2021, 09:58:00 PM »
The old sea dog for me, but Grandad did feature in the chandelier sketch...a fave of mine.
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #1 on: April 10, 2021, 06:23:59 AM »
Both equally homophobic and get a ban from me
Tory Cunt
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #2 on: April 10, 2021, 04:11:26 PM »
When working in London, used the same cafe/ sandwich bar as Grandad. The fella was a charming man and a wonderful guy to chat to. We got on to the point he was going to get me some tickets for recording the show. And then, unfortunately, he died. Great shame, a man who was totally down to earth.
The Chicken Run
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:50:23 PM »
BOTH AS DEAD AS YOUR

CRACK


YER DULL CUNT
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:10:43 PM »
The only crack is in your head - and its fucking enormous. Jog on child
The Chicken Run
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:12:08 PM »
COMING FROM YOU


ITS A COMPLIMENT


NO FUCK OFF


COS NO CUNT ON HERE LIKES YA
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:18:42 PM »
You mistake me for being bothered..... bird brain
The Chicken Run
« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:20:41 PM »
TWEET


FUCKING TWEET



SETTLE DOWN OLD MAN


YOULL GIVE YOURSELF A

ROBBSO
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:23:15 PM »
Fucking idiot, I am surprised youve been let back on. Imbecile
The Chicken Run
« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:24:40 PM »
ALL MOUTH NO TROUSERS YOU

COME UP THE CROSS


ILL BUY YOU A PINT AFTER I PUT YOU ON YOUR ARSE
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #10 on: Today at 04:49:14 PM »
Oh look, return of the hard man posts! Just piss off and go and annoy kids of your own age
Block21
« Reply #11 on: Today at 04:51:28 PM »
Oi chicken leave it out nobody wants you
