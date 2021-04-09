Holgateoldskool

Re: Uncle Albert v Grandad « Reply #2 on: April 10, 2021, 04:11:26 PM » When working in London, used the same cafe/ sandwich bar as Grandad. The fella was a charming man and a wonderful guy to chat to. We got on to the point he was going to get me some tickets for recording the show. And then, unfortunately, he died. Great shame, a man who was totally down to earth.