Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 10, 2021, 07:37:59 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Uncle Albert v Grandad  (Read 39 times)
Uncle Marbles
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 204


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 09:58:00 PM »
The old sea dog for me, but Grandad did feature in the chandelier sketch...a fave of mine.
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 206


View Profile WWW
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:23:59 AM »
Both equally homophobic and get a ban from me
Logged
Tory Cunt
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 