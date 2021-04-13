Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: My First Post & A Message To FMTTM Posters  (Read 3158 times)
Block21
Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 08:13:22 AM
Quote from: SmogOnTour on Yesterday at 01:00:34 AM
Quote from: John Theone on April 10, 2021, 06:03:05 PM
Quote from: King of the North on April 10, 2021, 02:19:43 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 10, 2021, 02:14:14 PM
Been running the busiest footy message board in the area for the last 20 years and still has the same winter coat.  :steptoe:


No wonder Steve cant be fucked with this place any more  :nige:

 coat

I do admire robs passion for the club and the area and by all accounts he is a half decent fella.
Its just when they roll him out in front of the cameras. Maybe a future in radio would suit him better.

 





Is he a bit simple, or is it he's just an unfortunate looking bloke?

I wonder what child he stole that shirt from
Cooper671

Reply #101 on: Yesterday at 08:14:04 AM
Cheers everyone. Can't ask more than knock like this on your first rodeo. Wonder if its cleared a ton over there too :pope2:

Just looked - it has its a double ton!

Just to clarify for some over there.

Rob continues to state how do you engage with someone who is abusive and threating and a suggestion I am being selective with the email I have shown.

First point - Rob clearly states in his reply that the email I showed is THE ONLY email he received. So it doesn't matter what I wrote in the others as his version suggests that the threating and lies came in that email - so where are they?

Second point - I have all the sent emails and I can produce them all if I want. None are threating or contain a load of lies. So yes I've selected the one he claims to only have received as its the only relevant one. Can easily show the ones he ignored though if I want.

Thirdly - It's not attention seeking. Its drawing attention to the behaviour of Rob and BoroLad. Lie after lie after lie. He said I sent threats and lies.. where are they? He said he attempted to engage with me... where? He and Borolad said they dont restrict accounts but privately messaged threating me when they got rumbled!!

If you want to call exposing a serial liar attention seeking then go for it. Shows your towing the party line. Welcome to North Korea - aka FMTTM.

It's a football message board. I have no reason to lie - which I have shown.

Rob  :jackanory: Nicholls on the other hand 
John Theone
Reply #102 on: Yesterday at 09:28:38 AM
Quote from: Block21 on Yesterday at 08:13:22 AM
Quote from: SmogOnTour on Yesterday at 01:00:34 AM
Quote from: John Theone on April 10, 2021, 06:03:05 PM
Quote from: King of the North on April 10, 2021, 02:19:43 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 10, 2021, 02:14:14 PM
Been running the busiest footy message board in the area for the last 20 years and still has the same winter coat.  :steptoe:


No wonder Steve cant be fucked with this place any more  :nige:

 coat

I do admire robs passion for the club and the area and by all accounts he is a half decent fella.
Its just when they roll him out in front of the cameras. Maybe a future in radio would suit him better.

 





Is he a bit simple, or is it he's just an unfortunate looking bloke?

I wonder what child he stole that shirt from

Its the one he says that he was 'fortunate enough to win in the draw for a signed shirt ' at some live stream thing at the Riverside that he attended

This is just like the ticket he was 'fortunate enough to win' for the 1000 only game at the Riverside

Classic Communist era rewards for repeated arse licking and ingratiation?

Or more likely they just want to get rid of the scruffy cunt

Blokes bent



El Capitan
Reply #103 on: Yesterday at 10:46:56 AM
I won a signed shirt at a game a couple of seasons back.


They must have known I read the Guardian  :bc:
John Theone
Reply #104 on: Yesterday at 10:49:03 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 10:46:56 AM
I won a signed shirt at a game a couple of seasons back.


They must have known I read the Guardian  :bc:

What did you have to do?

 
Cooper671

Reply #105 on: Yesterday at 10:53:47 AM
Love how BoroLad has turned up on there now.

"Does this mean I can disable his accounts now"

Well I already sent a request asking you remove all my details from the site as per the privacy terms - which I am entitled to do

Don't pretend you are doing it off your own back  :nige: charles :basil:
El Capitan
Reply #106 on: Yesterday at 10:55:35 AM
Quote from: John Theone on Yesterday at 10:49:03 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 10:46:56 AM
I won a signed shirt at a game a couple of seasons back.


They must have known I read the Guardian  :bc:

What did you have to do?

 


Was a grand National sweepstake  donkey
El Capitan
Reply #107 on: Yesterday at 10:56:50 AM
Quote from: Cooper671 on Yesterday at 08:14:04 AM
Cheers everyone. Can't ask more than knock like this on your first rodeo. Wonder if its cleared a ton over there too :pope2:

Just looked - it has its a double ton!

Just to clarify for some over there.

Rob continues to state how do you engage with someone who is abusive and threating and a suggestion I am being selective with the email I have shown.

First point - Rob clearly states in his reply that the email I showed is THE ONLY email he received. So it doesn't matter what I wrote in the others as his version suggests that the threating and lies came in that email - so where are they?

Second point - I have all the sent emails and I can produce them all if I want. None are threating or contain a load of lies. So yes I've selected the one he claims to only have received as its the only relevant one. Can easily show the ones he ignored though if I want.

Thirdly - It's not attention seeking. Its drawing attention to the behaviour of Rob and BoroLad. Lie after lie after lie. He said I sent threats and lies.. where are they? He said he attempted to engage with me... where? He and Borolad said they dont restrict accounts but privately messaged threating me when they got rumbled!!

If you want to call exposing a serial liar attention seeking then go for it. Shows your towing the party line. Welcome to North Korea - aka FMTTM.

It's a football message board. I have no reason to lie - which I have shown.

Rob  :jackanory: Nicholls on the other hand 




Rob has got himself in a bit of a tangle with his fibs there like
Cooper671

Reply #108 on: Yesterday at 12:08:14 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 10:56:50 AM
Quote from: Cooper671 on Yesterday at 08:14:04 AM
Cheers everyone. Can't ask more than knock like this on your first rodeo. Wonder if its cleared a ton over there too :pope2:

Just looked - it has its a double ton!

Just to clarify for some over there.

Rob continues to state how do you engage with someone who is abusive and threating and a suggestion I am being selective with the email I have shown.

First point - Rob clearly states in his reply that the email I showed is THE ONLY email he received. So it doesn't matter what I wrote in the others as his version suggests that the threating and lies came in that email - so where are they?

Second point - I have all the sent emails and I can produce them all if I want. None are threating or contain a load of lies. So yes I've selected the one he claims to only have received as its the only relevant one. Can easily show the ones he ignored though if I want.

Thirdly - It's not attention seeking. Its drawing attention to the behaviour of Rob and BoroLad. Lie after lie after lie. He said I sent threats and lies.. where are they? He said he attempted to engage with me... where? He and Borolad said they dont restrict accounts but privately messaged threating me when they got rumbled!!

If you want to call exposing a serial liar attention seeking then go for it. Shows your towing the party line. Welcome to North Korea - aka FMTTM.

It's a football message board. I have no reason to lie - which I have shown.

Rob  :jackanory: Nicholls on the other hand 




Rob has got himself in a bit of a tangle with his fibs there like

I know. I honestly don't think he knows if he's coming or going  klins
headset
Reply #109 on: Today at 06:32:09 PM
Quote from: Cooper671 on Yesterday at 12:08:14 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 10:56:50 AM
Quote from: Cooper671 on Yesterday at 08:14:04 AM
Cheers everyone. Can't ask more than knock like this on your first rodeo. Wonder if its cleared a ton over there too :pope2:

Just looked - it has its a double ton!

Just to clarify for some over there.

Rob continues to state how do you engage with someone who is abusive and threating and a suggestion I am being selective with the email I have shown.

First point - Rob clearly states in his reply that the email I showed is THE ONLY email he received. So it doesn't matter what I wrote in the others as his version suggests that the threating and lies came in that email - so where are they?

Second point - I have all the sent emails and I can produce them all if I want. None are threating or contain a load of lies. So yes I've selected the one he claims to only have received as its the only relevant one. Can easily show the ones he ignored though if I want.

Thirdly - It's not attention seeking. Its drawing attention to the behaviour of Rob and BoroLad. Lie after lie after lie. He said I sent threats and lies.. where are they? He said he attempted to engage with me... where? He and Borolad said they dont restrict accounts but privately messaged threating me when they got rumbled!!

If you want to call exposing a serial liar attention seeking then go for it. Shows your towing the party line. Welcome to North Korea - aka FMTTM.

It's a football message board. I have no reason to lie - which I have shown.

Rob  :jackanory: Nicholls on the other hand 




Rob has got himself in a bit of a tangle with his fibs there like

I know. I honestly don't think he knows if he's coming or going  klins

It looks like you've spangled his head if he's gone all quite on the subject.....
WeeGord

Reply #110 on: Today at 09:27:39 PM
Very quiet over there. All the dissenting voices have been removed.
