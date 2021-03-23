|
Cooper671
It's the underhand behaviour that annoyed me. Just be upfront about it. I note he hasn't denied anything as its true. Just a flippant remark saying he tried to engage with me by sending 1 email moaning I had asked for my info and that I was banned.
Why wasn't my "temporary" ban lifted same time as another poster? Don't hide behind temporary bans and then ignore people. Just ban them and be upfront about it. Grow a pair
Cooper671
Just for clarity Rob has stated over on FMTTM that he attempted to engage with me but does not like being threatened or false accusations being made. I have copied the email below for all to see. I attempted to upload it on a word doc but it was too large - epic fail.
This email was sent after 4 other emails and about dozen messages via the website. I also requested this info via the website which clearly states in the privacy terms on FMTTM that you can. It went unanswered of course. The only reply was this. Just happens the only one he recalls receiving is the one he has to legally reply to.
maybe if you had replied to any of the others I wouldnt have asked for it.
I dont see this is as threatening, it is my right to request it and the original request had been ignored.
Where are the false accusations? Where are the threats? Where the attempts to engage with me?
There is only person peddling false accusations and that isn't me hence why none of it has been denied.
Oh wouldn't sending a private messsage stating I must not make any of the content public or my account would be deleted a threat? I think it is to be honest
Anyways here you go.....
From: fmttm admin <fmttmadmin@gmail.com
>
Sent: 23 March 2021 20:11
To: <cooper671@>
Subject: Re: Privacy Request
I hold no information whatsoever about you. I don't even have your name. Just an email address that you registered under that is all.
I was extremely disappointed at the threatening tone of the last email - actually the first I recall getting.
It underlined the reasons for excluding you. This is is supposed to be entertainment. It is also my website. As such I don't expect people to email me issuing threats etc. Would you do that if someone stopped following you on facebook?
I wish you all the best for the future but request you interact on another forum now. I think it is best when you have chosen to make this so personal.
On Mon, 22 Mar 2021 at 21:49, <cooper671@> wrote:
Hi i contacted via website but no reply. Please see this as a request for personal information held on me. You have to reply within 40 days fail to do so will result in me reporting you to the ICO.
Cooper671 username on your website
Thank you
Logged
Cooper671
Ha well yeah I did abit.
Shouldn't have been pretending he wasn't receiving any emails or messages the big fat porky
That's what they do on there they have no backbone, the amount of times they banned me then made comment straight afterwards knowing fine well I couldn't reply. They are shithouses of the highest order.
"I couldn't reply" - you've got more accounts over there than you've had over here
Only got one on here, i was making accounts over there all the time they have it coming
Wonder if your the reason he doesnt allow new posters on now. Literally petrified incase someone slips through who wont tow the lefty line
Logged
WeeGord
As Rob says hr is trying to form a community over there. I think he meant commune. We are succeeding very well and removing all those who dare dissent.
Logged
Block21
Ha well yeah I did abit.
Shouldn't have been pretending he wasn't receiving any emails or messages the big fat porky
That's what they do on there they have no backbone, the amount of times they banned me then made comment straight afterwards knowing fine well I couldn't reply. They are shithouses of the highest order.
"I couldn't reply" - you've got more accounts over there than you've had over here
Only got one on here, i was making accounts over there all the time they have it coming
Wonder if your the reason he doesnt allow new posters on now. Literally petrified incase someone slips through who wont tow the lefty line
It's a funny one but I doubt it's because of me because I've been creating accounts for months and months
Logged
I see this has been picked up on FMTTM now. FAO Rob
When I am on my mobile later I will screen shot the email. You didn't try to engage with me at all. You sent 1 email saying I was banned. That is it.
Appalling is pretending you didn't receive emails or messages. Pretending someone is on a temporary ban. Pretending you tried to engage with me.
Asking what private information you hold on me is not a threat, its in your T&C. If you had responded to any messages or emails I wouldn't have asked that.
Can I have a refund on my book please
Oh by the way I wouldn't have named Lefty and AM in my post if I was making it up. Not rocket science really
That last sentence is nothin g to be proud of you* grassing cunt*
U will fit in well with the " Red Raw" lads if this lot fuck you off......
Logged
Pallys bar stool
Borolad spent 20 hours a day using troll accounts to harass users whilst two of his family members were gravely ill. Don't expect any better of him. He is a mental case.
Logged
The Chicken Run
Red nose shut down joining the fly me board after all that Yousuf shit due 2 the fact he didn't want any right wingers joining and bringing his board to shame.....
Well done for yousaf for outing or putting a stop to the right-wing"racist" scum but lets not fucking put a stop to online banter however close to the bone it might be....
Dont cross the line just go in hard is my motto....
There was only 1 that caused all that stuff with Yusuf i thought?
I follow Yusuf on Twitter (and we live not far from each other) and when it went into meltdown there was only ever 1 poster mentioned i thought.
Logged
The Chicken Run
Wasnt the racism towards Yusuf posted on this site, not FMTTM?. Thats what they where saying on the FMTTM forum.
Who where the bad eggs on here?
Logged
