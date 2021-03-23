Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 10, 2021, 09:45:00 PM
King of the North
Posts: 1 775


Duckyfuzz


Reply #50 on: Today at 02:09:29 PM
Quote from: Gingerpig on Today at 01:58:55 PM
Strange how so virtuous people seem to read on here , then claim its so bad  all the time on there

If you get yr  book money back  Westy will be destitute  :alf:

 monkey

It's cringeworthy whenever that scruffy fucker gets rolled out in front of the local news cameras to give us his view of the people opinion on whatever nonsense is passing for news these days.
He needs to borrow someone's pushbike and wheel himself through the nearest car wash!!

 :redcard:
El Capitan
Posts: 45 165


Reply #51 on: Today at 02:14:14 PM
Been running the busiest footy message board in the area for the last 20 years and still has the same winter coat.  :steptoe:


No wonder Steve cant be fucked with this place any more  :nige:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
King of the North
Posts: 1 775


Duckyfuzz


Reply #52 on: Today at 02:19:43 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 02:14:14 PM
Been running the busiest footy message board in the area for the last 20 years and still has the same winter coat.  :steptoe:


No wonder Steve cant be fucked with this place any more  :nige:

 coat

I do admire robs passion for the club and the area and by all accounts he is a half decent fella.
Its just when they roll him out in front of the cameras. Maybe a future in radio would suit him better.

 
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 800


Reply #53 on: Today at 02:22:25 PM
Clothes sponsor Wurzel Gummidge
El Capitan
Posts: 45 165


Reply #54 on: Today at 02:23:24 PM
Never met the bloke, seems to do a lot of good things in the area though... promoting lots of positive initiatives. Its more than most of us do.


Didnt make much of his restaurant reviews though  
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Cooper671

Posts: 13


Reply #55 on: Today at 02:29:08 PM
It's the underhand behaviour that annoyed me. Just be upfront about it. I note he hasn't denied anything as its true. Just a flippant remark saying he tried to engage with me by sending 1 email moaning I had asked for my info and that I was banned.

Why wasn't my "temporary" ban lifted same time as another poster? Don't hide behind temporary bans and then ignore people. Just ban them and be upfront about it. Grow a pair  :mido:
John Theone
Posts: 353



Reply #56 on: Today at 02:34:17 PM
Quote from: King of the North on Today at 02:19:43 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 02:14:14 PM
Been running the busiest footy message board in the area for the last 20 years and still has the same winter coat.  :steptoe:


No wonder Steve cant be fucked with this place any more  :nige:

 coat

I do admire robs passion for the club and the area and by all accounts he is a half decent fella.
Its just when they roll him out in front of the cameras. Maybe a future in radio would suit him better.

 



Passion? 

He's a NUFC fan of long standing

He gets his living from us that's all
Cooper671

Posts: 13


Reply #57 on: Today at 04:18:58 PM
Just for clarity Rob has stated over on FMTTM that he attempted to engage with me but does not like being threatened or false accusations being made. I have copied the email below for all to see. I attempted to upload it on a word doc but it was too large - epic fail.

This email was sent after 4 other emails and about dozen messages via the website. I also requested this info via the website which clearly states in the privacy terms on FMTTM that you can. It went unanswered of course. The only reply was this. Just happens the only one he recalls receiving is the one he has to legally reply to.  :jackanory:   maybe if you had replied to any of the others I wouldnt have asked for it.

I dont see this is as threatening, it is my right to request it and the original request had been ignored.

Where are the false accusations? Where are the threats? Where the attempts to engage with me?

There is only person peddling false accusations and that isn't me hence why none of it has been denied.

Oh wouldn't sending a private messsage stating I must not make any of the content public or my account would be deleted a threat? I think it is to be honest 

Anyways here you go.....

From: fmttm admin <fmttmadmin@gmail.com>
Sent: 23 March 2021 20:11
To: <cooper671@>
Subject: Re: Privacy Request
 
I hold no information whatsoever about you. I don't even have your name. Just an email address that you registered under that is all.

I was extremely disappointed at the threatening tone of the last email - actually the first I recall getting.
It underlined the reasons for excluding you. This is is supposed to be entertainment. It is also my website. As such I don't expect people to email me issuing threats etc. Would you do that if someone stopped following you on facebook?
I wish you all the best for the future but request you interact on another forum now. I think it is best when you have chosen to make this so personal.


On Mon, 22 Mar 2021 at 21:49, <cooper671@> wrote:

Hi i contacted via website but no reply. Please see this as a request for personal information held on me. You have to reply within 40 days fail to do so will result in me reporting you to the ICO.

Cooper671 username on your website

Thank you



--
FMTTM Admin
El Capitan
Posts: 45 165


Reply #58 on: Today at 04:30:04 PM
Sound like you spat your dummy out to be fair  :nige: :grace:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Cooper671

Posts: 13


Reply #59 on: Today at 04:37:54 PM
Ha well yeah I did abit.  :nige:

Shouldn't have been pretending he wasn't receiving any emails or messages the big fat porky  :jackanory:
Block21
Posts: 905


Reply #60 on: Today at 05:19:16 PM
Quote from: Cooper671 on Today at 04:37:54 PM
Ha well yeah I did abit.  :nige:

Shouldn't have been pretending he wasn't receiving any emails or messages the big fat porky  :jackanory:

That's what they do on there they have no backbone, the amount of times they banned me then made comment straight afterwards knowing fine well I couldn't reply. They are shithouses of the highest order.
38red
Posts: 617


Reply #61 on: Today at 05:41:53 PM
Quote from: Block21 on Today at 05:19:16 PM
Quote from: Cooper671 on Today at 04:37:54 PM
Ha well yeah I did abit.  :nige:

Shouldn't have been pretending he wasn't receiving any emails or messages the big fat porky  :jackanory:

That's what they do on there they have no backbone, the amount of times they banned me then made comment straight afterwards knowing fine well I couldn't reply. They are shithouses of the highest order.

"I couldn't reply" - you've got more accounts over there than you've had over here
Block21
Posts: 905


Reply #62 on: Today at 05:48:13 PM
Quote from: 38red on Today at 05:41:53 PM
Quote from: Block21 on Today at 05:19:16 PM
Quote from: Cooper671 on Today at 04:37:54 PM
Ha well yeah I did abit.  :nige:

Shouldn't have been pretending he wasn't receiving any emails or messages the big fat porky  :jackanory:

That's what they do on there they have no backbone, the amount of times they banned me then made comment straight afterwards knowing fine well I couldn't reply. They are shithouses of the highest order.

"I couldn't reply" - you've got more accounts over there than you've had over here

Only got one on here, i was making accounts over there all the time they have it coming  :ponce:
Cooper671

Posts: 13


Reply #63 on: Today at 05:52:46 PM
Quote from: Block21 on Today at 05:48:13 PM
Quote from: 38red on Today at 05:41:53 PM
Quote from: Block21 on Today at 05:19:16 PM
Quote from: Cooper671 on Today at 04:37:54 PM
Ha well yeah I did abit.  :nige:

Shouldn't have been pretending he wasn't receiving any emails or messages the big fat porky  :jackanory:

That's what they do on there they have no backbone, the amount of times they banned me then made comment straight afterwards knowing fine well I couldn't reply. They are shithouses of the highest order.

"I couldn't reply" - you've got more accounts over there than you've had over here

Only got one on here, i was making accounts over there all the time they have it coming  :ponce:

Wonder if your the reason he doesnt allow new posters on now. Literally petrified incase someone slips through who wont tow the lefty line
John Theone
Posts: 353



Reply #64 on: Today at 06:03:05 PM
Quote from: King of the North on Today at 02:19:43 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 02:14:14 PM
Been running the busiest footy message board in the area for the last 20 years and still has the same winter coat.  :steptoe:


No wonder Steve cant be fucked with this place any more  :nige:

 coat

I do admire robs passion for the club and the area and by all accounts he is a half decent fella.
Its just when they roll him out in front of the cameras. Maybe a future in radio would suit him better.

 
WeeGord

Posts: 2


Reply #65 on: Today at 06:19:45 PM
As Rob says hr is trying to form a community over there. I think he meant commune. We are succeeding very well and removing all those who dare dissent.
Block21
Posts: 905


Reply #66 on: Today at 06:37:02 PM
Quote from: Cooper671 on Today at 05:52:46 PM
Quote from: Block21 on Today at 05:48:13 PM
Quote from: 38red on Today at 05:41:53 PM
Quote from: Block21 on Today at 05:19:16 PM
Quote from: Cooper671 on Today at 04:37:54 PM
Ha well yeah I did abit.  :nige:

Shouldn't have been pretending he wasn't receiving any emails or messages the big fat porky  :jackanory:

That's what they do on there they have no backbone, the amount of times they banned me then made comment straight afterwards knowing fine well I couldn't reply. They are shithouses of the highest order.

"I couldn't reply" - you've got more accounts over there than you've had over here

Only got one on here, i was making accounts over there all the time they have it coming  :ponce:

Wonder if your the reason he doesnt allow new posters on now. Literally petrified incase someone slips through who wont tow the lefty line

It's a funny one but I doubt it's because of me because I've been creating accounts for months and months
headset
Posts: 1 168


Reply #67 on: Today at 07:15:08 PM
Quote from: Cooper671 on Today at 01:34:21 PM
I see this has been picked up on FMTTM now. FAO Rob

When I am on my mobile later I will screen shot the email. You didn't try to engage with me at all. You sent 1 email saying I was banned. That is it.

Appalling is pretending you didn't receive emails or messages. Pretending someone is on a temporary ban. Pretending you tried to engage with me.

Asking what private information you hold on me is not a threat, its in your T&C. If you had responded to any messages or emails I wouldn't have asked that.

Can I have a refund on my book please  

Oh by the way I wouldn't have named Lefty and AM in my post if I was making it up. Not rocket science really

That last sentence is nothin g to be proud of you* grassing cunt*  :like:

U will fit in well with the " Red Raw" lads if this lot fuck you off...... rava
Pallys bar stool

Posts: 7


Reply #68 on: Today at 07:44:27 PM
Borolad spent 20 hours a day using troll accounts to harass users whilst two of his family members were gravely ill. Don't expect any better of him. He is a mental case.
headset
Posts: 1 168


Reply #69 on: Today at 07:51:15 PM
Red nose shut down joining the fly me board after all that Yousuf shit due 2 the fact he didn't want any right wingers joining and bringing his board to shame..... :like:

Well done for yousaf for outing or putting a stop to the right-wing"racist" scum but lets not fucking put a stop to online banter however close to the bone it might be.... :like:


Dont cross the line just go in hard is my motto.... :like:
The Chicken Run

Posts: 6


Reply #70 on: Today at 07:55:20 PM
Quote from: headset on Today at 07:51:15 PM
Red nose shut down joining the fly me board after all that Yousuf shit due 2 the fact he didn't want any right wingers joining and bringing his board to shame..... :like:

Well done for yousaf for outing or putting a stop to the right-wing"racist" scum but lets not fucking put a stop to online banter however close to the bone it might be.... :like:


Dont cross the line just go in hard is my motto.... :like:

There was only 1 that caused all that stuff with Yusuf i thought?

I follow Yusuf on Twitter (and we live not far from each other) and when it went into meltdown there was only ever 1 poster mentioned i thought.
El Capitan
Posts: 45 165


Reply #71 on: Today at 07:56:23 PM
Quote from: headset on Today at 07:51:15 PM
Red nose shut down joining the fly me board after all that Yousuf shit due 2 the fact he didn't want any right wingers joining and bringing his board to shame..... :like:

Well done for yousaf for outing or putting a stop to the right-wing"racist" scum but lets not fucking put a stop to online banter however close to the bone it might be.... :like:


Dont cross the line just go in hard is my motto.... :like:


 :like: :like:



Not an issue on here anymore I dont think.



Bruces thread seems to have spurred Goldby into action and he booted out the bad eggs  :like:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
The Chicken Run

Posts: 6


Reply #72 on: Today at 07:57:38 PM
Wasnt the racism towards Yusuf posted on this site, not FMTTM?. Thats what they where saying on the FMTTM forum.

Who where the bad eggs on here?
El Capitan
Posts: 45 165


Reply #73 on: Today at 09:05:37 PM
Quote from: The Chicken Run on Today at 07:57:38 PM
Wasnt the racism towards Yusuf posted on this site, not FMTTM?. Thats what they where saying on the FMTTM forum.

Who where the bad eggs on here?

There was an ongoing thread on here where Bruce* quoted all the (arguably) racist posts made on here.


When Goldby woke up from his night out and saw it, he booted them all off.




Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 11 721


Bugger.


Reply #74 on: Today at 09:32:10 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 09:05:37 PM
Quote from: The Chicken Run on Today at 07:57:38 PM
Wasnt the racism towards Yusuf posted on this site, not FMTTM?. Thats what they where saying on the FMTTM forum.

Who where the bad eggs on here?

There was an ongoing thread on here where Bruce* quoted all the (arguably) racist posts made on here.


When Goldby woke up from his night out and saw it, he booted them all off.






Arguably? Fuck off with your fence sitting bullshit.
Block21
Posts: 905


Reply #75 on: Today at 09:36:16 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 09:05:37 PM
Quote from: The Chicken Run on Today at 07:57:38 PM
Wasnt the racism towards Yusuf posted on this site, not FMTTM?. Thats what they where saying on the FMTTM forum.

Who where the bad eggs on here?

There was an ongoing thread on here where Bruce* quoted all the (arguably) racist posts made on here.


When Goldby woke up from his night out and saw it, he booted them all off.






Fucking hell that thread was more racist than 1800s America 
