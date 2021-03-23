Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: My First Post & A Message To FMTTM Posters  (Read 1218 times)
King of the North
Duckyfuzz


« Reply #50 on: Today at 02:09:29 PM »
Quote from: Gingerpig on Today at 01:58:55 PM
Strange how so virtuous people seem to read on here , then claim its so bad  all the time on there

If you get yr  book money back  Westy will be destitute  :alf:

 monkey

It's cringeworthy whenever that scruffy fucker gets rolled out in front of the local news cameras to give us his view of the people opinion on whatever nonsense is passing for news these days.
He needs to borrow someone's pushbike and wheel himself through the nearest car wash!!

 :redcard:
El Capitan
« Reply #51 on: Today at 02:14:14 PM »
Been running the busiest footy message board in the area for the last 20 years and still has the same winter coat.  :steptoe:


No wonder Steve cant be fucked with this place any more  :nige:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
King of the North
Duckyfuzz


« Reply #52 on: Today at 02:19:43 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 02:14:14 PM
Been running the busiest footy message board in the area for the last 20 years and still has the same winter coat.  :steptoe:


No wonder Steve cant be fucked with this place any more  :nige:

 coat

I do admire robs passion for the club and the area and by all accounts he is a half decent fella.
Its just when they roll him out in front of the cameras. Maybe a future in radio would suit him better.

 
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #53 on: Today at 02:22:25 PM »
Clothes sponsor Wurzel Gummidge
El Capitan
« Reply #54 on: Today at 02:23:24 PM »
Never met the bloke, seems to do a lot of good things in the area though... promoting lots of positive initiatives. Its more than most of us do.


Didnt make much of his restaurant reviews though  
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Cooper671

« Reply #55 on: Today at 02:29:08 PM »
It's the underhand behaviour that annoyed me. Just be upfront about it. I note he hasn't denied anything as its true. Just a flippant remark saying he tried to engage with me by sending 1 email moaning I had asked for my info and that I was banned.

Why wasn't my "temporary" ban lifted same time as another poster? Don't hide behind temporary bans and then ignore people. Just ban them and be upfront about it. Grow a pair  :mido:
John Theone
« Reply #56 on: Today at 02:34:17 PM »
Quote from: King of the North on Today at 02:19:43 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 02:14:14 PM
Been running the busiest footy message board in the area for the last 20 years and still has the same winter coat.  :steptoe:


No wonder Steve cant be fucked with this place any more  :nige:

 coat

I do admire robs passion for the club and the area and by all accounts he is a half decent fella.
Its just when they roll him out in front of the cameras. Maybe a future in radio would suit him better.

 



Passion? 

He's a NUFC fan of long standing

He gets his living from us that's all
Cooper671

« Reply #57 on: Today at 04:18:58 PM »
Just for clarity Rob has stated over on FMTTM that he attempted to engage with me but does not like being threatened or false accusations being made. I have copied the email below for all to see. I attempted to upload it on a word doc but it was too large - epic fail.

This email was sent after 4 other emails and about dozen messages via the website. I also requested this info via the website which clearly states in the privacy terms on FMTTM that you can. It went unanswered of course. The only reply was this. Just happens the only one he recalls receiving is the one he has to legally reply to.  :jackanory:   maybe if you had replied to any of the others I wouldnt have asked for it.

I dont see this is as threatening, it is my right to request it and the original request had been ignored.

Where are the false accusations? Where are the threats? Where the attempts to engage with me?

There is only person peddling false accusations and that isn't me hence why none of it has been denied.

Oh wouldn't sending a private messsage stating I must not make any of the content public or my account would be deleted a threat? I think it is to be honest 

Anyways here you go.....

From: fmttm admin <fmttmadmin@gmail.com>
Sent: 23 March 2021 20:11
To: <cooper671@>
Subject: Re: Privacy Request
 
I hold no information whatsoever about you. I don't even have your name. Just an email address that you registered under that is all.

I was extremely disappointed at the threatening tone of the last email - actually the first I recall getting.
It underlined the reasons for excluding you. This is is supposed to be entertainment. It is also my website. As such I don't expect people to email me issuing threats etc. Would you do that if someone stopped following you on facebook?
I wish you all the best for the future but request you interact on another forum now. I think it is best when you have chosen to make this so personal.


On Mon, 22 Mar 2021 at 21:49, <cooper671@> wrote:

Hi i contacted via website but no reply. Please see this as a request for personal information held on me. You have to reply within 40 days fail to do so will result in me reporting you to the ICO.

Cooper671 username on your website

Thank you



--
FMTTM Admin
El Capitan
« Reply #58 on: Today at 04:30:04 PM »
Sound like you spat your dummy out to be fair  :nige: :grace:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Cooper671

Online Online

Posts: 13


View Profile
« Reply #59 on: Today at 04:37:54 PM »
Ha well yeah I did abit.  :nige:

Shouldn't have been pretending he wasn't receiving any emails or messages the big fat porky  :jackanory:
Block21
« Reply #60 on: Today at 05:19:16 PM »
Quote from: Cooper671 on Today at 04:37:54 PM
Ha well yeah I did abit.  :nige:

Shouldn't have been pretending he wasn't receiving any emails or messages the big fat porky  :jackanory:

That's what they do on there they have no backbone, the amount of times they banned me then made comment straight afterwards knowing fine well I couldn't reply. They are shithouses of the highest order.
38red
« Reply #61 on: Today at 05:41:53 PM »
Quote from: Block21 on Today at 05:19:16 PM
Quote from: Cooper671 on Today at 04:37:54 PM
Ha well yeah I did abit.  :nige:

Shouldn't have been pretending he wasn't receiving any emails or messages the big fat porky  :jackanory:

That's what they do on there they have no backbone, the amount of times they banned me then made comment straight afterwards knowing fine well I couldn't reply. They are shithouses of the highest order.

"I couldn't reply" - you've got more accounts over there than you've had over here
Block21
« Reply #62 on: Today at 05:48:13 PM »
Quote from: 38red on Today at 05:41:53 PM
Quote from: Block21 on Today at 05:19:16 PM
Quote from: Cooper671 on Today at 04:37:54 PM
Ha well yeah I did abit.  :nige:

Shouldn't have been pretending he wasn't receiving any emails or messages the big fat porky  :jackanory:

That's what they do on there they have no backbone, the amount of times they banned me then made comment straight afterwards knowing fine well I couldn't reply. They are shithouses of the highest order.

"I couldn't reply" - you've got more accounts over there than you've had over here

Only got one on here, i was making accounts over there all the time they have it coming  :ponce:
Cooper671

« Reply #63 on: Today at 05:52:46 PM »
Quote from: Block21 on Today at 05:48:13 PM
Quote from: 38red on Today at 05:41:53 PM
Quote from: Block21 on Today at 05:19:16 PM
Quote from: Cooper671 on Today at 04:37:54 PM
Ha well yeah I did abit.  :nige:

Shouldn't have been pretending he wasn't receiving any emails or messages the big fat porky  :jackanory:

That's what they do on there they have no backbone, the amount of times they banned me then made comment straight afterwards knowing fine well I couldn't reply. They are shithouses of the highest order.

"I couldn't reply" - you've got more accounts over there than you've had over here

Only got one on here, i was making accounts over there all the time they have it coming  :ponce:

Wonder if your the reason he doesnt allow new posters on now. Literally petrified incase someone slips through who wont tow the lefty line
John Theone
« Reply #64 on: Today at 06:03:05 PM »
Quote from: King of the North on Today at 02:19:43 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 02:14:14 PM
Been running the busiest footy message board in the area for the last 20 years and still has the same winter coat.  :steptoe:


No wonder Steve cant be fucked with this place any more  :nige:

 coat

I do admire robs passion for the club and the area and by all accounts he is a half decent fella.
Its just when they roll him out in front of the cameras. Maybe a future in radio would suit him better.

 
WeeGord

« Reply #65 on: Today at 06:19:45 PM »
As Rob says hr is trying to form a community over there. I think he meant commune. We are succeeding very well and removing all those who dare dissent.
