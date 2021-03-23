Cooper671

This email was sent after 4 other emails and about dozen messages via the website. I also requested this info via the website which clearly states in the privacy terms on FMTTM that you can. It went unanswered of course. The only reply was this. Just happens the only one he recalls receiving is the one he has to legally reply to. maybe if you had replied to any of the others I wouldnt have asked for it.



I dont see this is as threatening, it is my right to request it and the original request had been ignored.



Where are the false accusations? Where are the threats? Where the attempts to engage with me?



There is only person peddling false accusations and that isn't me hence why none of it has been denied.



Oh wouldn't sending a private messsage stating I must not make any of the content public or my account would be deleted a threat? I think it is to be honest



Anyways here you go.....



From: fmttm admin <

Sent: 23 March 2021 20:11

To: <cooper671@>

Subject: Re: Privacy Request



I hold no information whatsoever about you. I don't even have your name. Just an email address that you registered under that is all.



I was extremely disappointed at the threatening tone of the last email - actually the first I recall getting.

It underlined the reasons for excluding you. This is is supposed to be entertainment. It is also my website. As such I don't expect people to email me issuing threats etc. Would you do that if someone stopped following you on facebook?

I wish you all the best for the future but request you interact on another forum now. I think it is best when you have chosen to make this so personal.





On Mon, 22 Mar 2021 at 21:49, <cooper671@> wrote:



Hi i contacted via website but no reply. Please see this as a request for personal information held on me. You have to reply within 40 days fail to do so will result in me reporting you to the ICO.



Cooper671 username on your website



Thank you







--

FMTTM Admin

