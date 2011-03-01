Cooper671

I have been having a read of this forum and can see that the trouble caused by the Yusuf thread has cleaned up the place. Also that some of those have now moved to another which seems good news. I may stick around. I see Coluka has emigrated across.



I know there are FMTTM posters who come over and read so thought good a place as any to state why I am now... well not allowed to post on there. I'm sure it will make it's way back on there.



I was giving a "temporary" ban for sticking up for a poster who was just being railroaded by that idiot SmallTown. So was he and along with the poster he was basically bullying. A few days later he was back doing what he does whilst me and Hickton have never returned. Obviously banned under the guise of a temporary ban never to be lifted.

I used the message facility about a dozen times over a month asking why and when it would be lifted along with 4 emails. Not a single answer from anybody. I only got an answer when I requested what personal information was held on me. Something that all users can ask for under the terms and conditions on the site. This prompted an email from Rob stating he had received no other emails and due to asking for this information I was being aggressive and making things personal (don't put it in your T&C then). Based on that it's better I leave the forum, forgetting that I was banned and looking like it was never gonna be lifted though.



Secondly Rob & Borolad restrict accounts making it difficult to post and use the forum. So the posters who post about slow accounts its not you, its your account. When queried this many users stated it was me and nothing up with my account. Borolad also called me a liar stating there was nothing wrong with it openly on the forum. What he didn't know was I had given access to Lefty and American Mary who when logged in realised my account was restricted. Lefty contacted him and advised if he had to put up with what I did he would have left the forum. This prompted a private message stating the restriction had been removed but I should remember the forum is ran by people left of centre therefore that's how I should post, if not dont post anything political. Also if I made the contents of the message public I would be deleted. So dishing threats out to keep the little secret of restricted accounts going. Nice!



There will be some of the paranoid types who think there are tory shills on the site who will be pleased that after 11 years posting on there and not breaking any forum rules that I won't be back, which is sad really. Message to those who think "new members" are tory plants. There are no new members. The last one was approved on February 17th. There hasn't been a new member giving posting rights in 2 months. Bottom of main page 1438 members, thats gone down since I was banned. Not sure why no new members aren't being allowed, bit strange but so you know next time you think someone is new, they aren't.



If you don't want boro fans with a different political opinion to yourself, put it in your forum rules instead of this cloak and dagger approach. I presume it's not in there due to it looking a tad like discrimination so it's done underhand instead. Not really the qualities I would expect to find with someone sitting on a supporters forum representing fans views, when clearly only interested in views from certain types of boro fans.



Thats off my chest anyways. I like most posters on there just a few who think only their opinion counts and others should not be listened to. I see the nastiness hasn't taken long on the Prince Philip.



Big shout out to Erimus74. Don't listen to that idiot SmallTown, keep up the good work on there. Also WeeGord who most probs think we don't like each other but that wasn't the case really and we did exchange messages. Hope the family is ok and keep fighting the good fight. I did try get my email address to you but without much success.



Friday night tipple - White Wine only tonight



