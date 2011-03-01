Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: My First Post & A Message To FMTTM Posters
« on: Today at 07:25:32 PM »
How do....

I have been having a read of this forum and can see that the trouble caused by the Yusuf thread has cleaned up the place. Also that some of those have now moved to another which seems good news. I may stick around. I see Coluka has emigrated across.

I know there are FMTTM posters who come over and read so thought good a place as any to state why I am now... well not allowed to post on there. I'm sure it will make it's way back on there.

I was giving a "temporary" ban for sticking up for a poster who was just being railroaded by that idiot SmallTown. So was he and along with the poster he was basically bullying. A few days later he was back doing what he does whilst me and Hickton have never returned. Obviously banned under the guise of a temporary ban never to be lifted.
I used the message facility about a dozen times over a month asking why and when it would be lifted along with 4 emails. Not a single answer from anybody. I only got an answer when I requested what personal information was held on me. Something that all users can ask for under the terms and conditions on the site. This prompted an email from Rob stating he had received no other emails and due to asking for this information I was being aggressive and making things personal (don't put it in your T&C then). Based on that it's better I leave the forum, forgetting that I was banned and looking like it was never gonna be lifted though.

Secondly Rob & Borolad restrict accounts making it difficult to post and use the forum. So the posters who post about slow accounts its not you, its your account. When queried this many users stated it was me and nothing up with my account. Borolad also called me a liar stating there was nothing wrong with it openly on the forum. What he didn't know was I had given access to Lefty and American Mary who when logged in realised my account was restricted. Lefty contacted him and advised if he had to put up with what I did he would have left the forum. This prompted a private message stating the restriction had been removed but I should remember the forum is ran by people left of centre therefore that's how I should post, if not dont post anything political. Also if I made the contents of the message public I would be deleted. So dishing threats out to keep the little secret of restricted accounts going. Nice!

There will be some of the paranoid types who think there are tory shills on the site who will be pleased that after 11 years posting on there and not breaking any forum rules that I won't be back, which is sad really. Message to those who think "new members" are tory plants. There are no new members. The last one was approved on February 17th. There hasn't been a new member giving posting rights in 2 months. Bottom of main page 1438 members, thats gone down since I was banned. Not sure why no new members aren't being allowed, bit strange but so you know next time you think someone is new, they aren't.

If you don't want boro fans with a different political opinion to yourself, put it in your forum rules instead of this cloak and dagger approach. I presume it's not in there due to it looking a tad like discrimination so it's done underhand instead. Not really the qualities I would expect to find with someone sitting on a supporters forum representing fans views, when clearly only interested in views from certain types of boro fans.

Thats off my chest anyways. I like most posters on there just a few who think only their opinion counts and others should not be listened to. I see the nastiness hasn't taken long on the Prince Philip.

Big shout out to Erimus74. Don't listen to that idiot SmallTown, keep up the good work on there. Also WeeGord who most probs think we don't like each other but that wasn't the case really and we did exchange messages. Hope the family is ok and keep fighting the good fight. I did try get my email address to you but without much success.

Friday night tipple - White Wine only tonight

Raising a glass to Prince Philip -  :beer: (no wine emoji)
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:31:23 PM »
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT.  I'm not reading all that shite.
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:33:34 PM »
Welcome to the wonderful world of COB  :bc:



And a fellow white wine drinker to boot 
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:44:50 PM »
Was wondering to what happened to you Cooper. Yes it doesn't take much to get booted off there at the moment. It won't be long before SmallTown is left on his own shouting at himself. Over and over again.
They don't take prisoners here though so I will tread carefully. Im very sensitive.
« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:45:32 PM »
Good post and enlightening. Hopefully the one or two dickheads dont drive you away from here.
« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:59:22 PM »
Welcome aboard

 :like:
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:00:12 PM »
I wasnt expecting to see you here WG. Though I am tad suspicious its that little scamp who portrays to be block21  .

Oh i forgot to say I asked Rob for a refund on the my boro debut book which I purchased and he pocketed from. I didnt really want him to profit when discriminates against me. He never replied  
« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:00:52 PM »
Quote from: WeeGord on Today at 07:44:50 PM
Was wondering to what happened to you Cooper. Yes it doesn't take much to get booted off there at the moment. It won't be long before SmallTown is left on his own shouting at himself. Over and over again.
They don't take prisoners here though so I will tread carefully. Im very sensitive.


Im admin on here, so if you have any problems just give me a shout  :like:











 
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:02:14 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 08:00:52 PM
Quote from: WeeGord on Today at 07:44:50 PM
Was wondering to what happened to you Cooper. Yes it doesn't take much to get booted off there at the moment. It won't be long before SmallTown is left on his own shouting at himself. Over and over again.
They don't take prisoners here though so I will tread carefully. Im very sensitive.


Im admin on here, so if you have any problems just give me a shout  :like:











 


Knock it off with the grooming matty!!


 

 
« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:08:14 PM »
Quote from: TechnoTronic on Today at 07:31:23 PM
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT.  I'm not reading all that shite.



Quick summary for you

Nichols and borolad are first grade cunts

...and borolad is probably bumming Westie as they read coopers post together

 
« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:13:24 PM »
« Reply #11 on: Today at 08:18:21 PM »
 :like:
« Reply #12 on: Today at 08:28:44 PM »
Welcome Cooper671, nice of you to notice i have emigrated across from there. I will take a  BLM

I dont know how I lasted as long as I did. I was shown a  :redcard: for not wanting Shamima Begum back in the country and a poster called Laughing contacted admin to have me banned. I told admin what a set of knobs they were via a private email though, no reply mind  .

Everyone on here is a pussycat compared to that ante British gadge called Laughing, he wants us all to bow down to ISiS I think.

Welcome  :pope2:
« Reply #13 on: Today at 08:29:39 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on Today at 08:13:24 PM



They would be furious if they saw this but they are probably busy litter picking down parliament road.
« Reply #14 on: Today at 08:35:11 PM »
Great post Coops, although no more than we already knew.

This place could be a home of free speech if properly moderated but there are some posters who have fully earned the right to be ignored.

There is however a very useful built -in feature on this board: If you post something which the Labour supporters have no answer to, you automatically get rewarded with a picture of a cute animal.
 
« Reply #15 on: Today at 08:36:44 PM »
Quote from: coluka on Today at 08:28:44 PM
Welcome Cooper671, nice of you to notice i have emigrated across from there. I will take a  BLM

I dont know how I lasted as long as I did. I was shown a  :redcard: for not wanting Shamima Begum back in the country and a poster called Laughing contacted admin to have me banned. I told admin what a set of knobs they were via a private email though, no reply mind  .

Everyone on here is a pussycat compared to that ante British gadge called Laughing, he wants us all to bow down to ISiS I think.

Welcome  :pope2:

Cheers Coluka I did follow that thread and knew it was what you were alluding to in your posts when leaving. Ive had run ins with laughing but nothing to heavy and spoke fine on other threads. I only have an issue with some posters who are unpleasant. You only have to look at the prince philip thread to see who they are
« Reply #16 on: Today at 08:38:27 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on Today at 08:35:11 PM
Great post Coops, although no more than we already knew.

This place could be a home of free speech if properly moderated but there are some posters who have fully earned the right to be ignored.

There is however a very useful built -in feature on this board: If you post something which the Labour supporters have no answer to, you automatically get rewarded with a picture of a cute animal.
 


Oh, if only that last bit was true  :meltdown:
« Reply #17 on: Today at 08:43:43 PM »
Coops lad if you weren't aware me owld fruit I'm the original block21 otherwise known as Riverside rifle, RIP Phil lad  :ponce:
« Reply #18 on: Today at 08:45:06 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on Today at 08:35:11 PM
Great post Coops, although no more than we already knew.

This place could be a home of free speech if properly moderated but there are some posters who have fully earned the right to be ignored.

There is however a very useful built -in feature on this board: If you post something which the Labour supporters have no answer to, you automatically get rewarded with a picture of a cute animal.
 

Brilliant  :nige: :like:
« Reply #19 on: Today at 08:45:33 PM »
I was on that board from day one, until I suggested a former Guantanamo Bay detainee who several charity workers altered the US authorities to his activities, may not have been as innocent as he claimed. It was the night of a Paris attack.

It seems borolad has quite an unfulfilling life, a little like David Brent, but without the authority. Having a little control on FMTTMs message board gives him a little self worth that he lacks.

Its very rare I even look on the place now. Just like the political party they all follow, it mirrors and shares its intolerance, movement away from its core following, & reduction of membership.

Some good posters on there, but there are slowly reducing in number.
« Reply #20 on: Today at 08:48:00 PM »
Quote from: Block21 on Today at 08:43:43 PM
Coops lad if you weren't aware me owld fruit I'm the original block21 otherwise known as Riverside rifle, RIP Phil lad  :ponce:

 :alf:

I thought you were me  charles
« Reply #21 on: Today at 08:50:02 PM »
Genuinely wouldn't surprise me if some hard drives were seized on fmttm and I would start with Rob
« Reply #22 on: Today at 08:53:10 PM »
Quote from: Block21 on Today at 08:43:43 PM
Coops lad if you weren't aware me owld fruit I'm the original block21 otherwise known as Riverside rifle, RIP Phil lad  :ponce:

As my namesakes would say on goodness gracious me... no worries me old fruity
« Reply #23 on: Today at 08:57:18 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Today at 07:45:32 PM
Good post and enlightening. Hopefully the one or two dickheads dont drive you away from here.

There are no very few dickheads now. True dat.
« Reply #24 on: Today at 09:13:51 PM »
Years ago I posted that my winnet was borolad on a 'who is your winnet' thread,  as he constantly followed me around being a bit of a nob, I didn't realise he was admin at the time.

Then a different account, who I'd never seen before started being quite nasty to everything I posted. It was obviously him. Bloke is a bit tapped so can believe any odd behaviour.
Finally got banned after I posted my sister was assaulted and an attempt to drag her into a van by some Pakistanis in Darlington outside my grandparents old house, post was removed then I was banned,  asked why, Rob said we don't want your type on our board.

His and their agenda to suffocate any debate on sex offenders should be known, this was before Rotherham when everyoneknew what was going on but was called a racistfor mentioning it.
Thing is before and after all that I've met and talked to Rob and even been on park runs with him, he didn't know my forum name. But let it be known,  he and b259 tried to keep a potential rape quiet so as not to offend.

