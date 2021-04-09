Welcome,
April 09, 2021
Weekend sport cancelled
Author
Topic: Weekend sport cancelled (Read 210 times)
kippers
Offline
Posts: 2 804
Weekend sport cancelled
«
on:
Today
at 12:37:09 PM »
watch this space.
Logged
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 674
Re: Weekend sport cancelled
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:57:44 PM »
Good time to take the knee as a mark of respect.
2 min silence
Logged
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 2 709
Re: Weekend sport cancelled
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 04:40:05 PM »
Sounds like it is all going ahead
Logged
