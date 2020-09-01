Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Prince Philip Brown Bread  (Read 733 times)
TechnoTronic
« on: Yesterday at 12:12:55 PM »
RiP
Itchy_ring
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:17:12 PM »
Did his duty for Queen and Country RIP
T_Bone
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:18:14 PM »
RIP sir your duty is done.
Uncle Marbles
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:39:42 PM »
Rest in Peace Philip.

Almost a ton, but a fine innings indeed sir

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 12:48:48 PM »
Bargain Hunt has been cancelled  souey souey souey souey
El Capitan
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 12:49:42 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 12:48:48 PM
Bargain Hunt has been cancelled  souey souey souey souey


Its what he would have wanted.
Uncle Marbles
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 12:50:25 PM »
...and Loose Women
Pigeon droppings
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 12:52:25 PM »
Public holiday! 👍
Wee_Willie
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 12:56:48 PM »
Sad day for the Queen and Country.

RIP
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 01:26:40 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 12:49:42 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 12:48:48 PM
Bargain Hunt has been cancelled  souey souey souey souey


Its what he would have wanted.

Quote from: Uncle Marbles on Yesterday at 12:50:25 PM
...and Loose Women
 mick

We all want loose women!
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 01:33:54 PM »
Wonder if HMQ will call it a day now?

She wants to get herself a decent low mileage KTM 1290 Adventure S and fuck off around the nation, just camping out and getting wankered.

It'd do her the world of good.
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Infant Herpes


« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 01:44:02 PM »
January 2021- Prince Philip receives his Covid vaccination.
April 2021 - Dead.

David Icke must be told.
Pigeon droppings
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 02:01:01 PM »
Bet the queen follows him out the door in the next 12 month's!
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 02:03:12 PM »
Met him once.

Came down the galley and apologised for all the fuss laid on for him n his mrs.


Said hed make sure we got a good drink later .


We did too. 
T_Bone
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 02:06:29 PM »
My favourite clip was when him and the Queen had to meet Martin Maguiness   :like:

Maguiness tried to talk to him and he give him the cold shoulder treatment  

He had no time for the cunt  :like:
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 02:09:50 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 02:06:29 PM
My favourite clip was when him and the Queen had to meet Martin Maguiness   :like:

Maguiness tried to talk to him and he give him the cold shoulder treatment  

He had no time for the cunt  :like:

The Queen had to be civil to that cunt but Philip had no constitutional role so he could blank the IRA scum.
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 02:10:34 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 02:03:12 PM
Met him once.

Came down the galley and apologised for all the fuss laid on for him n his mrs.


Said hed make sure we got a good drink later .


We did too. 

Did he give you a solid bumming?
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 02:13:35 PM »
Commented on the size of the portions actually
Bill Buxton
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 02:16:12 PM »
Well he had a good innings and seemed to be a bit of a lad. RIP.
T_Bone
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 02:17:18 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 02:09:50 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 02:06:29 PM
My favourite clip was when him and the Queen had to meet Martin Maguiness   :like:

Maguiness tried to talk to him and he give him the cold shoulder treatment  

He had no time for the cunt  :like:

The Queen had to be civil to that cunt but Philip had no constitutional role so he could blank the IRA scum.


Fuck the IRA  :like:
Robbso
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 02:18:02 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 02:09:50 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 02:06:29 PM
My favourite clip was when him and the Queen had to meet Martin Maguiness   :like:

Maguiness tried to talk to him and he give him the cold shoulder treatment  

He had no time for the cunt  :like:

The Queen had to be civil to that cunt but Philip had no constitutional role so he could blank the IRA scum.

Wankers murdered his uncle. Im surprised he even turned up
thicko
Seriously thick...


« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 02:21:34 PM »
*

Some will mourn more than others...

RIP

* rumours only...
Uncle Marbles
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 02:34:43 PM »
One of his best quotes:

"How do you keep the natives off the booze long enough to pass the test." To a Scottish driving instructor.

 
King of the North
Duckyfuzz


« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 02:50:31 PM »
Sad news.

Great character was Phil.

T_Bone
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 02:51:51 PM »
Notice that cunt Harry vegas has had his say on boreme  :wanker:

Said he'd of been banned after 5 minutes if he'd gone on there making racist comments  oleary

Could of just added that to his many list of achievements  
Robbso
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 02:53:04 PM »
Gave up his career in the Royal Navy because his wife became queen so early, whereas his son gave up his RN career because he suffered sea sickness.
King of the North
Duckyfuzz


« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 03:18:10 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 02:51:51 PM
Notice that cunt Harry vegas has had his say on boreme  :wanker:

Said he'd of been banned after 5 minutes if he'd gone on there making racist comments  oleary

Could of just added that to his many list of achievements  


I have just had a look at that thread. Odd guy that Harry Vegas.
towz
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 03:29:10 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 02:03:12 PM
Met him once.

Came down the galley and apologised for all the fuss laid on for him n his mrs.


Said hed make sure we got a good drink later .


We did too. 

 :like: RIP BIG PHIL  :beer:
calamity
Crabamity


« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 03:57:06 PM »
Over 70 years as the companion of the queen. Over 22000 public engagements in his time. Never once shirked his duty, and recognised that the privilege he had shouldn't be taken for granted. A fine example to royals everywhere. Rest in peace.
John Theone
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 04:11:25 PM »
R.I.P. Big Phil - job well done

 :ukfist:

The only Prince Philip joke I know

'What's the Queens favourite record?'

'Magic Moments' on Philips 12"
Bud Wiser
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 04:25:45 PM »
Rest assured, the Quislings at Channel 4 will have commissioned a 'Phil the Racist' documentary before the poor old stick turns cold.
Micksgrill
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 04:55:46 PM »
Hope they keep out that  Megan slag from coming to the funeral.  Keep it a proper British affair. RIP to the old boy
Bud Wiser
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 05:23:00 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 02:06:29 PM
My favourite clip was when him and the Queen had to meet Martin Maguiness   :like:

Maguiness tried to talk to him and he give him the cold shoulder treatment  

He had no time for the cunt  :like:

His finest moment by far.  jc
Uncle Marbles
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 05:55:47 PM »
I see the socialist woke lefty wankers on flyme, are gathering like scavengers to peck away at Prince Philip.

Fucking nasty pieces of work
Micksgrill
« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 06:31:30 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 05:23:00 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 02:06:29 PM
My favourite clip was when him and the Queen had to meet Martin Maguiness   :like:

Maguiness tried to talk to him and he give him the cold shoulder treatment  

He had no time for the cunt  :like:

His finest moment by far.  jc





 :like:

Him and tebbitt would give the time of day to mcguinness and his henchmen
Mickgaz
« Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 07:31:40 PM »
Quote from: Uncle Marbles on Yesterday at 05:55:47 PM
I see the socialist woke lefty wankers on flyme, are gathering like scavengers to peck away at Prince Philip.

Fucking nasty pieces of work
 :mido:


Typical socialist scum same on Facebook and all have picture of corbyn on their pages no surprise
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 08:07:19 PM »
At least Liz is back on the market.
King of the North
Duckyfuzz


« Reply #37 on: Yesterday at 08:09:05 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Yesterday at 08:07:19 PM
At least Liz is back on the market.

To soon?..............
Robbso
« Reply #38 on: Yesterday at 08:11:52 PM »
 
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Infant Herpes


« Reply #39 on: Today at 01:04:00 AM »
The details of Phil's will have come out surprisingly quickly. Apparently, Charles gets his medals, Edward gets fuck all, Andrew gets the 18th Century etchings of naked children Phil inherited from Mountbatten.
towz
« Reply #40 on: Today at 07:12:16 AM »
Quote from: Ollyboro on Today at 01:04:00 AM
The details of Phil's will have come out surprisingly quickly. Apparently, Charles gets his medals, Edward gets fuck all, Andrew gets the 18th Century etchings of naked children Phil inherited from Mountbatten.

 klins
Gingerpig
« Reply #41 on: Today at 09:15:04 AM »
The bile over the road from the obvious crowd of  Nationalists & republicans is sickening .......Red nose should be  ashamed 



Mate met the man through the DoE award scheme , he had been briefed about Ragworth where the lad came from & how he had made good from a dodgy start in life.  Lad thought no more about it , then got a call about a year later from Phillip himself asking if he could help him with a slight problem he was having .....sorted it in days.

Had his gaffs in him , don't we all 
