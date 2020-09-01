Uncle Marbles

Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:39:42 PM



Almost a ton, but a fine innings indeed sir



Rest in Peace Philip.

TerryCochranesSocks

Pull your socks up Tel.





Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 01:33:54 PM
Wonder if HMQ will call it a day now?



She wants to get herself a decent low mileage KTM 1290 Adventure S and fuck off around the nation, just camping out and getting wankered.



It'd do her the world of good.

I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

Ollyboro



Infant Herpes





Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 01:44:02 PM
January 2021- Prince Philip receives his Covid vaccination.

April 2021 - Dead.



David Icke must be told.

Ben G



Mountain King
Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 02:03:12 PM
Met him once.



Came down the galley and apologised for all the fuss laid on for him n his mrs.





Said hed make sure we got a good drink later .





We did too.

T_Bone

Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 02:06:29 PM



Maguiness tried to talk to him and he give him the cold shoulder treatment



He had no time for the cunt My favourite clip was when him and the Queen had to meet Martin MaguinessMaguiness tried to talk to him and he give him the cold shoulder treatmentHe had no time for the cunt Logged

Ben G



The Queen had to be civil to that cunt but Philip had no constitutional role so he could blank the IRA scum.

thicko

Seriously thick...





Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 02:21:34 PM



Some will mourn more than others...



RIP



* rumours only...

Uncle Marbles

Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 02:34:43 PM



"How do you keep the natives off the booze long enough to pass the test." To a Scottish driving instructor.







One of his best quotes:"How do you keep the natives off the booze long enough to pass the test." To a Scottish driving instructor. Logged

T_Bone

Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 02:51:51 PM



Said he'd of been banned after 5 minutes if he'd gone on there making racist comments



Could of just added that to his many list of achievements Notice that cunt Harry vegas has had his say on boremeSaid he'd of been banned after 5 minutes if he'd gone on there making racist commentsCould of just added that to his many list of achievements Logged

Robbso

Posts: 14 889 Re: Prince Philip Brown Bread « Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 02:53:04 PM » Gave up his career in the Royal Navy because his wife became queen so early, whereas his son gave up his RN career because he suffered sea sickness. Logged

King of the North

Duckyfuzz





I have just had a look at that thread. Odd guy that Harry Vegas.



I have just had a look at that thread. Odd guy that Harry Vegas.

calamity

Crabamity





Posts: 8 344Crabamity Re: Prince Philip Brown Bread « Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 03:57:06 PM » Over 70 years as the companion of the queen. Over 22000 public engagements in his time. Never once shirked his duty, and recognised that the privilege he had shouldn't be taken for granted. A fine example to royals everywhere. Rest in peace. Logged

John Theone

Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 04:11:25 PM







The only Prince Philip joke I know



'What's the Queens favourite record?'



'Magic Moments' on Philips 12"









R.I.P. Big Phil - job well doneThe only Prince Philip joke I know'What's the Queens favourite record?''Magic Moments' on Philips 12" Logged

Bud Wiser

Bausor & Gill OUT!!!





Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 04:25:45 PM
Rest assured, the Quislings at Channel 4 will have commissioned a 'Phil the Racist' documentary before the poor old stick turns cold.

Micksgrill

Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 04:55:46 PM
Hope they keep out that Megan slag from coming to the funeral. Keep it a proper British affair. RIP to the old boy

Uncle Marbles

Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 05:55:47 PM



Fucking nasty pieces of work



I see the socialist woke lefty wankers on flyme, are gathering like scavengers to peck away at Prince Philip.Fucking nasty pieces of work Logged

Mickgaz

Typical socialist scum same on Facebook and all have picture of corbyn on their pages no surprise