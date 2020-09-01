Welcome,
April 09, 2021, 07:32:47 PM
Prince Philip Brown Bread
Author
Topic: Prince Philip Brown Bread
TechnoTronic
Prince Philip Brown Bread
RiP
Itchy_ring
Re: Prince Philip Brown Bread
Did his duty for Queen and Country RIP
T_Bone
Re: Prince Philip Brown Bread
RIP sir your duty is done.
Uncle Marbles
Re: Prince Philip Brown Bread
Rest in Peace Philip.
Almost a ton, but a fine innings indeed sir
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Prince Philip Brown Bread
Bargain Hunt has been cancelled
El Capitan
Re: Prince Philip Brown Bread
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 12:48:48 PM
Bargain Hunt has been cancelled
Its what he would have wanted.
Uncle Marbles
Re: Prince Philip Brown Bread
...and Loose Women
Pigeon droppings
Re: Prince Philip Brown Bread
Public holiday! 👍
Wee_Willie
Re: Prince Philip Brown Bread
Sad day for the Queen and Country.
RIP
TerryCochranesSocks
Re: Prince Philip Brown Bread
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 12:49:42 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 12:48:48 PM
Bargain Hunt has been cancelled
Its what he would have wanted.
Quote from: Uncle Marbles on
Today
at 12:50:25 PM
...and Loose Women
We all want loose women!
TerryCochranesSocks
Re: Prince Philip Brown Bread
Wonder if HMQ will call it a day now?
She wants to get herself a decent low mileage KTM 1290 Adventure S and fuck off around the nation, just camping out and getting wankered.
It'd do her the world of good.
Ollyboro
Re: Prince Philip Brown Bread
January 2021- Prince Philip receives his Covid vaccination.
April 2021 - Dead.
David Icke must be told.
Pigeon droppings
Re: Prince Philip Brown Bread
Bet the queen follows him out the door in the next 12 month's!
Ben G
Mountain King
Re: Prince Philip Brown Bread
Met him once.
Came down the galley and apologised for all the fuss laid on for him n his mrs.
Said hed make sure we got a good drink later .
We did too.
T_Bone
Re: Prince Philip Brown Bread
My favourite clip was when him and the Queen had to meet Martin Maguiness
Maguiness tried to talk to him and he give him the cold shoulder treatment
He had no time for the cunt
Ben G
Re: Prince Philip Brown Bread
Quote from: T_Bone on
Today
at 02:06:29 PM
My favourite clip was when him and the Queen had to meet Martin Maguiness
Maguiness tried to talk to him and he give him the cold shoulder treatment
He had no time for the cunt
The Queen had to be civil to that cunt but Philip had no constitutional role so he could blank the IRA scum.
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Re: Prince Philip Brown Bread
Quote from: Ben G on
Today
at 02:03:12 PM
Met him once.
Came down the galley and apologised for all the fuss laid on for him n his mrs.
Said hed make sure we got a good drink later .
We did too.
Did he give you a solid bumming?
Ben G
Re: Prince Philip Brown Bread
Commented on the size of the portions actually
Bill Buxton
Re: Prince Philip Brown Bread
Well he had a good innings and seemed to be a bit of a lad. RIP.
T_Bone
Re: Prince Philip Brown Bread
Quote from: Ben G on
Today
at 02:09:50 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on
Today
at 02:06:29 PM
My favourite clip was when him and the Queen had to meet Martin Maguiness
Maguiness tried to talk to him and he give him the cold shoulder treatment
He had no time for the cunt
The Queen had to be civil to that cunt but Philip had no constitutional role so he could blank the IRA scum.
Fuck the IRA
Robbso
Re: Prince Philip Brown Bread
Quote from: Ben G on
Today
at 02:09:50 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on
Today
at 02:06:29 PM
My favourite clip was when him and the Queen had to meet Martin Maguiness
Maguiness tried to talk to him and he give him the cold shoulder treatment
He had no time for the cunt
The Queen had to be civil to that cunt but Philip had no constitutional role so he could blank the IRA scum.
Wankers murdered his uncle. Im surprised he even turned up
thicko
Re: Prince Philip Brown Bread
*
Some will mourn more than others...
RIP
* rumours only...
Uncle Marbles
Re: Prince Philip Brown Bread
One of his best quotes:
"How do you keep the natives off the booze long enough to pass the test." To a Scottish driving instructor.
King of the North
Re: Prince Philip Brown Bread
Sad news.
Great character was Phil.
T_Bone
Re: Prince Philip Brown Bread
Notice that cunt Harry vegas has had his say on boreme
Said he'd of been banned after 5 minutes if he'd gone on there making racist comments
Could of just added that to his many list of achievements
Robbso
Re: Prince Philip Brown Bread
Gave up his career in the Royal Navy because his wife became queen so early, whereas his son gave up his RN career because he suffered sea sickness.
King of the North
Re: Prince Philip Brown Bread
Quote from: T_Bone on
Today
at 02:51:51 PM
Notice that cunt Harry vegas has had his say on boreme
Said he'd of been banned after 5 minutes if he'd gone on there making racist comments
Could of just added that to his many list of achievements
I have just had a look at that thread. Odd guy that Harry Vegas.
towz
Re: Prince Philip Brown Bread
Quote from: Ben G on
Today
at 02:03:12 PM
Met him once.
Came down the galley and apologised for all the fuss laid on for him n his mrs.
Said hed make sure we got a good drink later .
We did too.
RIP BIG PHIL
calamity
Re: Prince Philip Brown Bread
Over 70 years as the companion of the queen. Over 22000 public engagements in his time. Never once shirked his duty, and recognised that the privilege he had shouldn't be taken for granted. A fine example to royals everywhere. Rest in peace.
John Theone
Re: Prince Philip Brown Bread
R.I.P. Big Phil - job well done
The only Prince Philip joke I know
'What's the Queens favourite record?'
'Magic Moments' on Philips 12"
Bud Wiser
Re: Prince Philip Brown Bread
Rest assured, the Quislings at Channel 4 will have commissioned a 'Phil the Racist' documentary before the poor old stick turns cold.
Micksgrill
Re: Prince Philip Brown Bread
Hope they keep out that Megan slag from coming to the funeral. Keep it a proper British affair. RIP to the old boy
Bud Wiser
Re: Prince Philip Brown Bread
Quote from: T_Bone on
Today
at 02:06:29 PM
My favourite clip was when him and the Queen had to meet Martin Maguiness
Maguiness tried to talk to him and he give him the cold shoulder treatment
He had no time for the cunt
His finest moment by far.
Uncle Marbles
Re: Prince Philip Brown Bread
I see the socialist woke lefty wankers on flyme, are gathering like scavengers to peck away at Prince Philip.
Fucking nasty pieces of work
Micksgrill
Re: Prince Philip Brown Bread
Quote from: Bud Wiser on
Today
at 05:23:00 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on
Today
at 02:06:29 PM
My favourite clip was when him and the Queen had to meet Martin Maguiness
Maguiness tried to talk to him and he give him the cold shoulder treatment
He had no time for the cunt
His finest moment by far.
Him and tebbitt would give the time of day to mcguinness and his henchmen
Mickgaz
Re: Prince Philip Brown Bread
Quote from: Uncle Marbles on
Today
at 05:55:47 PM
I see the socialist woke lefty wankers on flyme, are gathering like scavengers to peck away at Prince Philip.
Fucking nasty pieces of work
Typical socialist scum same on Facebook and all have picture of corbyn on their pages no surprise
