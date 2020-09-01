Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 09, 2021, 05:36:54 PM
Author Topic: Prince Philip Brown Bread
TechnoTronic
« on: Today at 12:12:55 PM »
RiP
Itchy_ring
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:17:12 PM »
Did his duty for Queen and Country RIP
T_Bone
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:18:14 PM »
RIP sir your duty is done.
Uncle Marbles
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:39:42 PM »
Rest in Peace Philip.

Almost a ton, but a fine innings indeed sir

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:48:48 PM »
Bargain Hunt has been cancelled  souey souey souey souey
El Capitan
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:49:42 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 12:48:48 PM
Bargain Hunt has been cancelled  souey souey souey souey


Its what he would have wanted.
Uncle Marbles
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:50:25 PM »
...and Loose Women
Pigeon droppings
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:52:25 PM »
Public holiday! 👍
Wee_Willie
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:56:48 PM »
Sad day for the Queen and Country.

RIP
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:26:40 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 12:49:42 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 12:48:48 PM
Bargain Hunt has been cancelled  souey souey souey souey


Its what he would have wanted.

Quote from: Uncle Marbles on Today at 12:50:25 PM
...and Loose Women
 mick

We all want loose women!
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:33:54 PM »
Wonder if HMQ will call it a day now?

She wants to get herself a decent low mileage KTM 1290 Adventure S and fuck off around the nation, just camping out and getting wankered.

It'd do her the world of good.
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Infant Herpes


« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:44:02 PM »
January 2021- Prince Philip receives his Covid vaccination.
April 2021 - Dead.

David Icke must be told.
Pigeon droppings
« Reply #12 on: Today at 02:01:01 PM »
Bet the queen follows him out the door in the next 12 month's!
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #13 on: Today at 02:03:12 PM »
Met him once.

Came down the galley and apologised for all the fuss laid on for him n his mrs.


Said hed make sure we got a good drink later .


We did too. 
T_Bone
« Reply #14 on: Today at 02:06:29 PM »
My favourite clip was when him and the Queen had to meet Martin Maguiness   :like:

Maguiness tried to talk to him and he give him the cold shoulder treatment  

He had no time for the cunt  :like:
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #15 on: Today at 02:09:50 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on Today at 02:06:29 PM
My favourite clip was when him and the Queen had to meet Martin Maguiness   :like:

Maguiness tried to talk to him and he give him the cold shoulder treatment  

He had no time for the cunt  :like:

The Queen had to be civil to that cunt but Philip had no constitutional role so he could blank the IRA scum.
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #16 on: Today at 02:10:34 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 02:03:12 PM
Met him once.

Came down the galley and apologised for all the fuss laid on for him n his mrs.


Said hed make sure we got a good drink later .


We did too. 

Did he give you a solid bumming?
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #17 on: Today at 02:13:35 PM »
Commented on the size of the portions actually
Logged
Bill Buxton
« Reply #18 on: Today at 02:16:12 PM »
Well he had a good innings and seemed to be a bit of a lad. RIP.
T_Bone
« Reply #19 on: Today at 02:17:18 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 02:09:50 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on Today at 02:06:29 PM
My favourite clip was when him and the Queen had to meet Martin Maguiness   :like:

Maguiness tried to talk to him and he give him the cold shoulder treatment  

He had no time for the cunt  :like:

The Queen had to be civil to that cunt but Philip had no constitutional role so he could blank the IRA scum.


Fuck the IRA  :like:
Robbso
« Reply #20 on: Today at 02:18:02 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 02:09:50 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on Today at 02:06:29 PM
My favourite clip was when him and the Queen had to meet Martin Maguiness   :like:

Maguiness tried to talk to him and he give him the cold shoulder treatment  

He had no time for the cunt  :like:

The Queen had to be civil to that cunt but Philip had no constitutional role so he could blank the IRA scum.

Wankers murdered his uncle. Im surprised he even turned up
thicko
Seriously thick...


« Reply #21 on: Today at 02:21:34 PM »
*

Some will mourn more than others...

RIP

* rumours only...
Uncle Marbles
« Reply #22 on: Today at 02:34:43 PM »
One of his best quotes:

"How do you keep the natives off the booze long enough to pass the test." To a Scottish driving instructor.

 
King of the North
Duckyfuzz


« Reply #23 on: Today at 02:50:31 PM »


Great character was Phil.

T_Bone
« Reply #24 on: Today at 02:51:51 PM »
Notice that cunt Harry vegas has had his say on boreme  :wanker:

Said he'd of been banned after 5 minutes if he'd gone on there making racist comments  oleary

Could of just added that to his many list of achievements  
Robbso
« Reply #25 on: Today at 02:53:04 PM »
Gave up his career in the Royal Navy because his wife became queen so early, whereas his son gave up his RN career because he suffered sea sickness.
King of the North
Duckyfuzz


« Reply #26 on: Today at 03:18:10 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on Today at 02:51:51 PM
Notice that cunt Harry vegas has had his say on boreme  :wanker:

Said he'd of been banned after 5 minutes if he'd gone on there making racist comments  oleary

Could of just added that to his many list of achievements  


I have just had a look at that thread. Odd guy that Harry Vegas.
towz
« Reply #27 on: Today at 03:29:10 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 02:03:12 PM
Met him once.

Came down the galley and apologised for all the fuss laid on for him n his mrs.


Said hed make sure we got a good drink later .


We did too. 

 :like: RIP BIG PHIL  :beer:
calamity
Crabamity


« Reply #28 on: Today at 03:57:06 PM »
Over 70 years as the companion of the queen. Over 22000 public engagements in his time. Never once shirked his duty, and recognised that the privilege he had shouldn't be taken for granted. A fine example to royals everywhere. Rest in peace.
John Theone
View Profile
« Reply #29 on: Today at 04:11:25 PM »
R.I.P. Big Phil - job well done

 :ukfist:

The only Prince Philip joke I know

'What's the Queens favourite record?'

'Magic Moments' on Philips 12"
Bud Wiser
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


« Reply #30 on: Today at 04:25:45 PM »
Rest assured, the Quislings at Channel 4 will have commissioned a 'Phil the Racist' documentary before the poor old stick turns cold.
Micksgrill
« Reply #31 on: Today at 04:55:46 PM »
Hope they keep out that  Megan slag from coming to the funeral.  Keep it a proper British affair. RIP to the old boy
Bud Wiser
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


« Reply #32 on: Today at 05:23:00 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on Today at 02:06:29 PM
My favourite clip was when him and the Queen had to meet Martin Maguiness   :like:

Maguiness tried to talk to him and he give him the cold shoulder treatment  

He had no time for the cunt  :like:

His finest moment by far.  jc
