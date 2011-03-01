Uncle Marbles

Re: Prince Philip Brown Bread « Reply #3 on: Today at 12:39:42 PM »



Almost a ton, but a fine innings indeed sir



Rest in Peace Philip.

Re: Prince Philip Brown Bread « Reply #10 on: Today at 01:33:54 PM » Wonder if HMQ will call it a day now?



She wants to get herself a decent low mileage KTM 1290 Adventure S and fuck off around the nation, just camping out and getting wankered.



It'd do her the world of good.

Re: Prince Philip Brown Bread « Reply #11 on: Today at 01:44:02 PM » January 2021- Prince Philip receives his Covid vaccination.

April 2021 - Dead.



Re: Prince Philip Brown Bread « Reply #13 on: Today at 02:03:12 PM » Met him once.



Came down the galley and apologised for all the fuss laid on for him n his mrs.





Said hed make sure we got a good drink later.





Re: Prince Philip Brown Bread « Reply #14 on: Today at 02:06:29 PM »



Maguiness tried to talk to him and he give him the cold shoulder treatment



My favourite clip was when him and the Queen had to meet Martin Maguiness. Maguiness tried to talk to him and he give him the cold shoulder treatment. He had no time for the cunt

Re: Prince Philip Brown Bread « Reply #15 on: Today at 02:09:50 PM » Quote from: T_Bone on Today at 02:06:29 PM



Maguiness tried to talk to him and he give him the cold shoulder treatment



He had no time for the cunt

My favourite clip was when him and the Queen had to meet Martin MaguinessMaguiness tried to talk to him and he give him the cold shoulder treatmentHe had no time for the cunt

The Queen had to be civil to that cunt but Philip had no constitutional role so he could blank the IRA scum.

Re: Prince Philip Brown Bread « Reply #21 on: Today at 02:21:34 PM » *



Some will mourn more than others...



RIP



* rumours only...

Re: Prince Philip Brown Bread « Reply #22 on: Today at 02:34:43 PM »



"How do you keep the natives off the booze long enough to pass the test." To a Scottish driving instructor.







One of his best quotes: "How do you keep the natives off the booze long enough to pass the test." To a Scottish driving instructor.

Re: Prince Philip Brown Bread « Reply #24 on: Today at 02:51:51 PM »



Said he'd of been banned after 5 minutes if he'd gone on there making racist comments



Notice that cunt Harry vegas has had his say on boreme. Said he'd of been banned after 5 minutes if he'd gone on there making racist comments. Could of just added that to his many list of achievements

Re: Prince Philip Brown Bread « Reply #25 on: Today at 02:53:04 PM » Gave up his career in the Royal Navy because his wife became queen so early, whereas his son gave up his RN career because he suffered sea sickness.