Author Topic: Prince Philip Brown Bread  (Read 167 times)
TechnoTronic
« on: Today at 12:12:55 PM »
RiP
Itchy_ring
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:17:12 PM »
Did his duty for Queen and Country RIP
T_Bone
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:18:14 PM »
RIP sir your duty is done.
Uncle Marbles
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:39:42 PM »
Rest in Peace Philip.

Almost a ton, but a fine innings indeed sir

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:48:48 PM »
Bargain Hunt has been cancelled  souey souey souey souey
El Capitan
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:49:42 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 12:48:48 PM
Bargain Hunt has been cancelled  souey souey souey souey


Its what he would have wanted.
Uncle Marbles
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:50:25 PM »
...and Loose Women
Pigeon droppings
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:52:25 PM »
Public holiday! 👍
Wee_Willie
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:56:48 PM »
Sad day for the Queen and Country.

RIP
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:26:40 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 12:49:42 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 12:48:48 PM
Bargain Hunt has been cancelled  souey souey souey souey


Its what he would have wanted.

Quote from: Uncle Marbles on Today at 12:50:25 PM
...and Loose Women
 mick

We all want loose women!
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:33:54 PM »
Wonder if HMQ will call it a day now?

She wants to get herself a decent low mileage KTM 1290 Adventure S and fuck off around the nation, just camping out and getting wankered.

It'd do her the world of good.
